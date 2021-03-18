BUFFALO, NY – OnCore Golf, headquartered in Buffalo, NY is excited to announce that current Buffalo Bills quarterback, Josh Allen is joining OnCore Golf as an ambassador and shareholder in the company. This announcement comes on the regionally specific holiday 716-day (Western New York area code).
“The day known for encouraging the WNY community and ex-pats to be as “Buffalo” as possible, was the perfect time to announce our partnership with Josh,” states Bret Blakely, Vice President and co-founder of OnCore Golf. “I remember seeing the email from Josh and his team about his interest and knew it would be an incredible new partnership.”
Josh Allen, the overall 7th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft and avid golfer has been playing with OnCore Golf’s tour ball the ELIXR™ since the 2020 Phoenix Waste Management Open’s PRO-AM and has been a fan ever since.
“I knew this was going to be an exciting venture after visiting OnCore’s office and meeting with the team,” states Allen. “Learning about the company’s focus on quality, performance and innovation to each product that they release to the market is mind-blowing. The great products, technologies, and experiences that we’re bringing to the market are going to make a significant mark on the game of golf. Having an opportunity to really contribute to two teams in Western NY is thrilling and I really look forward to what the next several years hold for both!”
To commemorate the partnership and 716 day, OnCore Golf will be making “Bills Mafia” logoed golf balls for both their ELIXR™ and AVANT 55 balls through Bills Mafia Balls with a portion of the proceeds benefiting one of Josh’s favorite local causes – the John R. Oshie Children’s Hospital.
For other news and offers on OnCore’s complete line of golf balls, please visit www.OnCoreGolf.com.