WINDHAM, NH — December 9, 2025 — SQAIRZ, the leader in ground-force performance footwear across golf, baseball, softball, and pickleball, today announced the upcoming release of the SPEED3™ SL, their new spikeless golf shoe engineered for players who want modern comfort paired with true on-course performance.

Designed from the ground up for golfers who walk, practice, travel, and play fast, SPEED3™ SL delivers a powerful blend of traction, balance, and style in a lightweight spikeless build. The shoe incorporates SQAIRZ’s performance platform, roomier toe box geometry, and new SmartTraction™ spikeless outsole, giving golfers a stable, grounded feel through every swing.

The SPEED3™ SL also introduces a premium Blumaka performance footbed, a high-density design valued at $60 and included in every pair. The footbed is engineered for rebound, durability, and under-foot comfort on long days at the course or the range.

Quotes from the CEO

“Golfers have been asking us for an athletic spikeless option that still feels built for performance,” said Robert Winskowicz, Founder & CEO of SQAIRZ. “SPEED3™ SL brings our traction-first philosophy into a lighter, more versatile silhouette. It’s designed for golfers who expect comfort in every step and confidence in every swing.”

Product Availability

SPEED3™ SL debuts in two colorways—Bolt Blue and Navy Surge—with a third colorway scheduled for early 2026. The initial run will be released in limited quantities to SQAIRZ VIP insiders beginning December 9. To gain early access to the limited quantity release to SQAIRZ VIP insiders, sign up through this link.

Key Features of SPEED3™ SL:

SmartTraction Spikeless Outsole: engineered with over 290 traction nubs in directional grip patterns for confident movement across turf conditions.

engineered with over 290 traction nubs in directional grip patterns for confident movement across turf conditions. Blumaka Performance Footbed: included standard to elevate comfort and under-foot energy return.

included standard to elevate comfort and under-foot energy return. Roomier Toe Box Geometry: supports natural toe splay for improved balance and stability at impact.

supports natural toe splay for improved balance and stability at impact. Lightweight Ripstop Upper: athletic comfort with reinforced structure and durability.

athletic comfort with reinforced structure and durability. Performance-Driven Silhouette: designed for golfers who walk, practice frequently, or prefer a more athletic feel.

SQAIRZ expects this launch to serve as the start of an expanded spikeless category for the brand. The company’s roster of performance-driven shoes includes the lightweight LT spiked golf lines, the XRZ™ pickleball shoe—recently named Best Pickleball Shoe of 2025 by Pickleheads—and the GFP™ baseball and softball platform, the Official Footwear Partner of Perfect Game and the Official Shoe of MLB Players, Inc.

About SQAIRZ

SQAIRZ is a performance footwear brand dedicated to improving athletic movement through better connection to the ground. Each shoe is engineered around balance, stability, and energy transfer—helping athletes in golf, baseball, softball, and pickleball unlock measurable performance. SQAIRZ is trusted by top instructors, elite athletes, and thousands of players looking for a competitive foundation under every step.



