What a celebration at Indian Wells Golf Resort (IWGR) in California’s Coachella Valley! Golf architect John Fought unveiled the completion of his renovation of the Players Course, already ranked high on the annual best lists in the country.

Kestral, A Richard Blais Kitchen + Lounge at IWGR was the venue serving filet mignon, seafood, French caviar, and other exquisite dishes.

The Team

Managed by Troon, VP representation included Kris Strauss and William O’Brian and more. We previously met the GM Robin Graf at Four Seasons Lodge in the Ozarks. He’s loving life in the desert. Joe Williams is still the Director of Golf, having seen it all in his 30 years at IWGR. Owned by the City of Indian Wells, the Mayor, Bruce Whitman and City Manager, Chris Freeland were in the house as well, congratulating the whole team including Director of Agronomy Nick Leitner. Troon partnered with the city and the resort management team to negotiate the contractor agreement, oversee consultants, manage budgets and billing, and help coordinate construction schedules to ensure timely project completion within budget.

The Architect

We spoke with architect John Fought, who originally designed the Players Course in 2007. He was thrilled to reshape the course to his original intent – placing all the holes on the same side of the Whitewater Wash. John shared how he became a Golf Architect by default, “As an accountant I screwed up my spine, talked with Bob Cupp and got into design.”

Philosophically, John prefers courses that require strategy without being penal – a mindset influenced by hitting balls with Ben Hogan, who emphasized course management. He likes greens to be open in the front so players of all levels can roll the ball up. Most of the green shapes remained the same, just slightly larger. All 18 greens, tee boxes, and bunkers were refreshed to create consistent conditions.

Fought is especially pleased that the Players Course remains uncluttered by housing. He’s played The Masters three times and several US Open venues where houses do not intrude on the natural beauty. His goal is to integrate the landforms and natural resources, and on the Players Course, every hole enjoys a nice view of the surrounding mountains.

Players Redesign

John never liked 17 and 18 so when the City suggested removing them to make way for a potential hotel property, he said, “yes, yes, yes!” “I can’t even tell you how much fun this was.” Relocating the two holes required reorganizing the rest of the routing like puzzle pieces. Many holes remain recognizable, but some appear in a different order – Hole 4, for example, is now Hole 14. He says that “7 is a bit of Redan.”





Hole 13 previously provided a free drop due to what was believed to be a Native American burial site. A mound obstructed visibility which John noted was unacceptable for a resort course. “If the routing’s not right, it doesn’t matter how good the course is.” The City worked with the tribe to lower the mound in careful six-inch lifts. Fortunately, no human remains were found, and there will be no more free drops.

Today, the new 17 and 18 run along the full course side of the deep wash coming home to the clubhouse. Drives must favor the right side – anything left is gone. 17 is reminiscent of Riviera’s number 4 and 18, a par 5 is in John’s view a perfect finishing hole: players tied can go for it while those with a lead can choose caution. “Play it boldly for an eagle or get bitten,” he laughed. This will be significant when the Epson Tour players return for the 2026 Epson Tour Championship which they played on the Players Course in 2024, then shifted to IWGA’s second course, Celebrity in 2025 during construction.

Is this the last redesign? John doubts it. “You can make any golf course better. Augusta National closes every summer to improve something.” For now, though, the new Players Course should elate both residents and guests for ages.

Celebrity Course

IWGR’s other designer, Clive Clark, attended to support John Fought’s accomplishment. We played Clark’s Celebrity Course the next day in strong winds. One word describes it: PRETTY. Annual flowers placed with meticulous intention, create a floral fantasy adorned by waterfalls and mountain views. Lucky ducks paddle through the lakes and ponds as lucky golfers are captivated by the beauty. The 17th hole is especially stunning.

Before or after the round, Kestral, A Richard Blais Kitchen + Lounge at Indian Wells Golf Resort is simply amazing. Celebrity Chef Richard has made it his new home and his techniques – including liquid hydrogen infusion for a lighter margarita – keeps things inventive.





Lodging Options

IWGR partners with four hotels, all in walking distance and supported by complimentary shuttles. We’ve stayed at both the Grand Hyatt, and The Renaissance each located on opposite sides of the clubhouse with pools, spas, restaurants, and golf course views.

On this trip, we stayed across the street at the Tommy Bahama Miramonte, a boutique property surrounded by olive and citrus groves. Our room overlooked a lemon tree heavy with fruit and the nearby hideaway pool’s jacuzzi and a cup of joe became our morning ritual. Evenings ended around outdoor firepits, sharing nightcaps and chats with fellow travelers.

IWGR is a destination within the Greater Palm Springs area, making it easy to explore additional golf courses, world-class shopping, and the rich history of Hollywood’s desert retreats. https://www.indianwellsgolfresort.com/





