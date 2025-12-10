By Danny and Alice Scott

Flamingo Island at the entrance of JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa is one of many relaxing spots on the property. And who doesn’t love flamingoes? It’s the perfect place to study a whole flock as they alternate their one-legged stance and twist their flexible necks in every direction – sometimes looking as if they could tie them into Christmas bows.

Elves are hanging bows all around the desert-lake resort in early December and decorating inside and out. Christmas trees glow while poinsettias, green garland and ornaments fill every corner. Behind a lobby curtain, a life size gingerbread house is under construction, and front and center, a Santa chair shines beside the boat dock, ready for photo ops with or without him.

Reserve a spot to hop aboard for a cruise along the resort’s waterways, floating past black swans and coots. Enjoy a round-trip ride or opt for a one-way drop-off at the famous Mikado or Fisherman’s Landing, then stroll back along the serene lakes.

Views and Golf At The Resort

Views are plentiful from every perspective – whether from the lobby, the Oasis pool, breakfast at Rockwood Grill, or best of all from your room’s eighth floor balcony overlooking it all. A bird’s-eye view takes on a new meaning when a whole flock of white egrets flies by you. That same balcony serves as a gallery for the 18th hole of the Palm Course, where the fairway borders the lake, and appears much narrower from the above distance. The green is buffered by a generous bunker that catches most rolling balls.

The Golf Courses

We played The Palm Course with great anticipation for that final hole, and the round proved both fun and beautiful. The course had just reopened after overseeding and looked freshly green. True to its name, navigating the layout often involves aiming at a distant palm.

Palms and water appear throughout with fountains, falls, assorted waterfowl and florals – including brilliant orchid trees. Some stretches feel remote, while others are lined by villas and sprawling Palm Desert homes. Holes one and two sit near the Marriott Desert Springs Villas, while number three skirts the elegant entrance drive with a par 3 shot over water – especially fun to birdie. The finishing holes build to a scenic crescendo of lakes and waterfalls with 17’s par 3 especially photogenic. The grand finale looks quite different from balcony height; the fairway is wide enough, but the approach demands staying right and dry.

After your round, the cart path leads past the resort pool complex and over a bridge where you can linger at the practice area. The resort fee includes unlimited practice balls on the range and putting greens. The Valley Course, another full 18, is also onsite. Both championship courses are well designed by Ted Robinson, famed as “King of Waterscapes”. The Santa Rosa Mountains set a dramatic backdrop for all.

Amenities at the JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa

As a bonus, the 18-hole mini championship putting course at the front of the resort (closed for routine maintenance during our stay) is also included in the resort fee, along with biking, court sports and more amenities.

The Pro Shop is well stocked with gear featuring the resort’s beautiful hummingbird logo. If nothing calls your name, the Colonnade Shops are just down the hall.

There is no end to the relaxation or exploration options when staying at JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa in Palm Desert, part of the Greater Palm Springs.

More Golf Opportunities

Golfers flock to the Greater Palm Springs for its abundance of courses. A fun recommendation by Mike Duncan with Golf Troop was Eagle Falls, just north of the I-10 at Golf Club Drive in Indio. We arrived with modest expectations and were pleasantly surprised by its beautiful layout.

As a signature amenity of the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, it’s owned and operated by the Cabazon Band of Cahuilla Indians. Native land calls for native vegetation that blends with pristine casino-funding condition. Designed by Clive Clark, it includes some clever bunker placements – such as the one centered in hole 4’s fairway. The complex fronting the 7th green has a “Tobacco Road-ish” character.

We had no eagle sightings on the score (though nearly on 15) or in the sky, but waterfalls were ever-present – a teasing cascade on 16’s par 3 and a spectacular finish on 18.

Flock There

Locals and global tourists alike flock to JW Marriott Desert Resort & Spa to relax and experience the wonders of the resort and the serenity the desert has brought to Hollywood stars for decades.

Palm Springs International Airport is 12 miles away from the resort’s 74-855 Country Club Drive address in Palm Desert. Rental cars are available both at the airport and onsite. JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort



