Callaway Footwear Announces Spikeless Malibu To Women’s Footwear Collection

The 2021 golf season is just around the corner, and there is no better way to kick it off than to treat
yourself to some new stylish, comfortable footwear to enjoy on and off the course! Ladies, you are in
luck, because Callaway Footwear has recently announced that they have added the Spikeless Malibu to
their women’s footwear collection, which is designed specifically for versatility, style, and all-day
comfort.
The Malibu has several different features that make these shoes an absolute must-have:
Opti-Dri™ Protection. The Malibu combines lightweight microfiber leather and performance
mesh upper with the opti-dri™ protection. Not to mention, the silhouette of the shoe has a
welded toe cap water-guard for added protection when the grass can be a bit dewy in the early
mornings.
Opti-Soft™ Eva Midsole and PLUSfoam Insole. With the Opti-Soft™ EVA midsole as well as the
PLUSfoam insole, you can guarantee that you will have a natural ground feel and superior
comfort along with optimum stability throughout the game.
Opti-Vent™ Mesh Liner. The Malibu also uses the opti-vent™ mesh liner for heat management
as well as breathability.
The Malibu additionally has a spikeless outsole design that blends flex-grooves for amazing comfort
throughout every step you take, as well as multi-directional traction lugs to keep you planted every time
you go to swing.
The Spikeless Malibu’s come in both navy and grey depending on your preference (or, get both!), and
are available in women’s size medium 6-11. They retail for $79.95 and come with a 1-year limited
waterproof warranty, so you can confidently wear them regardless of the weather conditions. These are
the perfect pair of shoes to kick off your own golf season, or to gift to your favorite golfer in your life!