Lightweight, remote control screen creates indoor training solution for tight spaces

If you’re an avid golfer who doesn’t have a home golf simulator, it’s getting a little too easy to start feel like you’re the last guy on the block without one. With hardware and technology costs coming down for a number of sim manufacturers, there are more and more options that make the dream of having your own indoor golf space a reality. That’s if you have the space to safely swing and hit shots.

A number of consumers are finding that even if the right-sized space isn’t found within the floorplan of their home, looking into some unused garage space might be the key to make the dream work.

G-TRAK Retractable Sports Screen

The practical, space-saving and storable design of the G-TRAK Retractable Impact Screen and the G-TRAK Retractable Net makes the dream of owning an in-home golf simulator, multi-sport training screen, or even a home theatre screen within reach of many more consumers. Traditional issues like lack of space or the cost of high-end simulator builds are solved with G-TRAK’s new products.

Once installed, G-TRAK provides a functional modular space that can be used all year long and can be broken down easily so you can use your garage for the 1,001 other reasons you need to accommodate with push-button ease. The difference from just swinging in the house to no particular target to then practicing and playing into a full-color simulator screen is total game changer. Which launch monitor and projector you use is entirely up to you.

G-TRAK Features

G-TRAK is lightweight and engineered with industrial strength, commercial grade steel and aluminum that is easy to assemble and can be used for multiple sports. Multi-sport functionality makes G-TRAK a winner for the whole family and in any season. G-TRAK’s patented brackets mount into place around garage door tracks without impeding the door’s functionality. Then by the simple push of a remote control the G-TRAK screen extends to the ground for immediate use. When done, push the button again and the screen retracts out of the way. The whole process takes only a few minutes.

The G-TRAK is designed for single and double car garages from 8 to 18-feet wide, but can also be mounted on a wall for use in a home, office or business. While it was originally designed to solve one golfer’s passion for the game, the screen can also be used for other sports including baseball, softball, soccer and hockey. It is compatible with all accompanying launch monitors, simulators, and projectors.

G-TRAK Pricing

G-TRAK is available as a retractable screen in multiple sizes from 8’ x 7’ and up to 16’ x 14’. Pricing ranges from $1,999.99 to $2,999.99 depending on the size. The G-TRAK retractable net can be purchased for $1,849.99 and is currently available in one size at 16’ x 10’. Accessories like sport-specific targets can be easily added to the screen and net and a wall mount kit is also available for purchase.