CARLSBAD, Calif. (Jan. 7, 2025) – Scotty Cameron’s next generation blade and mid-mallet putters have arrived on the PGA TOUR.

Unveiling New Designs

Competitors at this week’s Sony Open in Hawaii are being introduced to more than 10 new prototype head and neck configurations, each built upon the success and feedback of Scotty Cameron players across the worldwide tours.

Putter Fitting and Testing

Paul Vizanko (Scotty Cameron’s Director of Putter Fitting & Player Development) has joined tour reps Drew Page and Brad Cloke at Waialae Country Club this week to work with players as they test the new models and begin to dial-in their setups.

“Tour validation is an important part of our R&D process,” said Vizanko. “We’re excited to be out here showing new product that we’ve been working on with players behind the scenes for the past year. Sound and feel play a huge role in distance control and overall putter performance, which all translates into confidence. These new designs deliver the craftsmanship we’ve always been known for, while elevating performance and technology to a new level.”

Continued Launch

Stay tuned to Scotty Cameron and Titleist channels as the launch of Scotty's new blades and mid-mallets continues on the PGA TOUR and with players around the world.




