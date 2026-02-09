The northeast coast of Florida never gets old for return visits which is funny to say, considering St. Augustine, right at the heart, is the oldest city in America. This stretch of coast, running from just below Georgia through Jacksonville, St. Augustine, Hammock Beach, and down to Daytona Beach, feels like the USA’s own Wild Atlantic Way. It’s a place of broad beaches and marinas, moss draped trails and marshland, fresh seafood towers, championship golf and casual rounds where strategy matters more than swing speed.

Jacksonville: The Flip Side of Florida

In January, when Jacksonville and St Augustine hosted the Society of American Travel Writer’s Freelance Council, the region put on a full display. Jacksonville often flies under the radar even while their airport demonstrates a high energy vibe and is one of the most efficient. Fly into JAX and you’re barely ten minutes from St. John’s River, the city’s backbone. An evening cruise shows it off best with bridges lit from span to span, reflections shimmering across the water and the skyline glowing.

On land, Jacksonville’s food scene is top notch from famous chef Tom Gray’s restaurants to a tasting tour with Rob Faubion, a former submarine tech and spy turned foodie guide. Stops in the Avondale district might include Casbah, Jacksonville’s first Middle Eastern restaurant with Lebanese wines, old world recipes, and optional hookahs. At The Brick, maple glazed salmon bites disappear fast as conversation flows as easily as the wine. Even when Jacksonville Jaguars have fans in a collective funk, life goes on, sweetened by chocolatiers and Biscotti for lingering longer than planned.

If your golf game is spoiling a perfectly good walk, Jacksonville has an antidote: trails. The Timacuan Preserve, where hermit Willie Browne once lived off the land, offers a hike that feels worlds away from the city. On a cold, windy day, the dense vegetation shields you until the trail opens to the waterfront views with a marine base across the bay. Marsh grasses below, with crumbled oyster shells on the shoreline and aquatic birds, create an atmosphere reflective of Where the Crawdads Sing.

St. Augustine: Where History Feels Alive

St. Augustine wears its history well. Characters in period costumes reenact blacksmithing and situations in the Oldest Jail and all around the city. A trolley tour with Bud exposed many city sites, stories and the brilliance of the famous Nights of Lights on its final evening, caroling all the way. Months of planning and friendly competition go into these Christmas displays to rival any other.

A morning boat tour adds a different perspective, sliding past the Fort and other landmarks with the water mirroring the city’s edges. On land, history stretches back to Menéndez who once said Florida was “the graveyard of hope.” Standing there now, amid packed streets and thriving museums, it’s a marvel, how wrong that turned out to be.

The Pirate & Treasure Museum is the largest by content anywhere, with more that 850 artifacts. Captain Mayhem, a St. Augustine native whose life path wound to Las Vegas shows and back again, brings common sense, scientific knowledge and humor to tales of piracy.

Of course, no visit is complete without nods to Flager’s legacy, the Castillo de San Marcos, and time wandering the narrow streets where centuries overlap. The Holiday Inn Express Vilano Beach is well situated with a block walk to the beach or marina, convenient shuttles downtown and a full breakfast to start the day, while Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort & Spa delivers optimal luxury.

Golfers have their own decisions to make. Spend a thousand dollars each for a round with a caddie at TPC Sawgrass’s Stadium Course or split a $100 bill for two rounds at St. Johns Golf Club. Don’t confuse it with the exclusive country club; this is Elkton, a locals’ favorite course with personality.

St. Johns Golf Club is deceptively charming with a gator logo. An unusual arctic blast might mean fewer gators during a January round, but with water everywhere and the Gator Farm minutes away, you know they’re close. The 15th runs long with water hugging the entire right side and the 17th is especially picturesque. You half expect to see a kayak paddling from behind the 16th green down along the 17th fairway. Ospreys nest nearby, herons look like they’ve been hitting the gym, and snowbird friends take lessons here to improve their birdie chances in both golf and life.

Hammock Beach: Championship Golf and Coastal Retreat

Hammock Beach never disappoints. This year they hosted the Golf Writers Association of America tournament across both of its courses. Jack Nicklaus’s Ocean Course is the first true ocean course in Florida with six holes bordering the Atlantic while Tom Watson’s Conservatory Course is one of Florida’s longest and most challenging. Both championship layouts pair well with excellent cuisine and sweet suites deliver extraordinary balcony views.

Hammock Beach feels like a pause button between the energy of St. Augustine and the revving engines farther south. It’s polished without being pretentious, and it delivers exactly what you hope for from a coastal resort: space to relax, play, and dine.

Daytona Beach: Rev Up, Then Relax

Daytona Beach proclaims itself loudly and proudly as the World’s Most Famous Beach. During the Rolex 24, engines roar around the clock, turning time itself into the theme of racing, quite literally, for 24 hours straight. There are no tours during race events but catch the track during off hours and it’s absolutely worth the admission.

The beach is open 24 hours a day and free to all. Pelicans skim the surf, waves crash steadily, and the soundtrack of the ocean drifts into beachfront hotels, sometimes competing with the rumble of amateur street rods. If you stay off the main Atlantic drag, you have the option of driving right onto the beach. Load up chairs and snacks (or rent them there), park on the hard packed sand, and hang by the water for an hour or a whole day.

Golf in the Daytona area is plentiful and repeatable. The LPGA courses draw return players, while spots like Halifax Plantation offer a different rhythm with deer grazing near fairways, coquina rock formations pocked with drill holes, Spanish moss swaying from old oaks, and homes that are thoughtfully not encroaching. Down the coast, Smyrna Golf Club was hosting an adaptive golfer tournament according to a jacuzzi guest and earns praise as a great track from those in the know.

Food is again a highlight. Rose Villa Southern Table in Ormond, just north of Daytona serves comfort food in a home with two porches and a patio that was built originally as a B&B for barons. Pat Sullivan’s whiskey expertise pairs perfectly with the upstairs speakeasy, and Sylvia’s cooking anchors the experience. It’s the kind of place you plan to revisit before you’ve even paid the bill.

Global flavors pop up throughout the area, right on the beach or tucked between shops. Form the economical Stateline Diner for breakfast to Top of Daytona for an unforgettable dinner on the 29th floor with 360-degree view of all Daytona, the culinary scene astounds the senses.

For a quieter interlude, take one of the scenic waterways or beach drives, perhaps to Ponce Inlet, a few minutes south. It is a destination itself with a lighthouse, marine museum, and dolphin tours.

Summed Up: Northeast Florida Delivers Golf and Fun

If you’ve never been to a Buc-ee’s, Daytona is as good a place as any to learn why people make a pilgrimage just to fuel up, admire the famously clean massive restrooms, and stock up on snacks, brisket, and quirky gifts.

From Jacksonville’s riverfront neighborhoods to St. Augustine’s living history, Hammock Beach’s polished calm, and Daytona’s blend of speed and serenity, Florida’s northeast coast delivers variety without chaos. We’d bet a buck, once you visit, you’ll return. https://www.visitstaugustine.com/



