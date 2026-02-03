WINDHAM, NH—February 03, 2025— SQAIRZ, the performance footwear company known for biomechanically engineered design and independent clinical validation, announced today that Dr. Patrick A. DeHeer, DPM, President Elect, American Podiatric Medical Association, has joined the company’s Medical Advisory Board.

About Dr. Patrick A. DeHeer, DPM

A double board-certified podiatric surgeon and internationally recognized leader in foot and ankle medicine, Dr. DeHeer is widely regarded for his work in reconstructive rearfoot and ankle surgery, pediatric podiatry, and sports medicine. He is the inventor of the Equinus Brace™, a frequent international lecturer on modern podiatric care, and a trusted clinical partner to professional athletes, including work with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers. He brings elite-level medical authority to the SQAIRZ Medical Advisory Board.

“I am pleased to join the Medical Advisory Board at SQAIRZ,” said Dr. DeHeer. “I have worn SQAIRZ pickleball shoes consistently for approximately nine months, and they are, by a wide margin, the best court shoes I have used in my career as both an athlete and a foot and ankle surgeon. The stability, fit, and thoughtful design elements clearly reflect a commitment to biomechanics and performance, not marketing shortcuts. I particularly appreciate the research-driven approach behind their footwear platform. I look forward to working closely with the SQAIRZ team as they expand into the medical and medically informed footwear space, where thoughtful design and evidence truly matter.”

About SQAIRZ Medical Advisory Board

The SQAIRZ Medical Advisory Board is composed of leading surgeons, physicians, and medical professionals who help guide product development, clinical research initiatives, and educational efforts. The board plays a central role in validating SQAIRZ footwear through independent testing and real-world application, ensuring each platform supports balance, stability, and efficient force transfer.

SQAIRZ has emerged as a leader in clinically validated performance footwear across multiple sports. In pickleball, the XRZ™ Pickleball Shoe has been independently shown to improve balance by up to 33%, earned recognition as Best Pickleball Shoe by Pickleheads, and is worn by elite professionals including four-time Major League Pickleball Champion Zane Navratil. In baseball and softball, SQAIRZ is the Official Footwear Partner of Perfect Game, the Official Shoe of Diamond Allegiance, and an Officially Licensed Footwear Partner of MLB Players, Inc. In golf, the brand has been named Most Stable Golf Shoe by MyGolfSpy and Best Performing Golf Shoe by Sports Illustrated.

Dr. DeHeer’s Role in SQAIRZ

“Dr. DeHeer represents exactly the type of medical expertise we seek on our Advisory Board,” said Bob Winskowicz, Founder and CEO of SQAIRZ. “He understands performance footwear from both a clinical and athletic perspective. His experience treating complex foot and ankle conditions, combined with his firsthand use of our shoes, strengthens our mission to build footwear that supports how the body is meant to move.”

Dr. DeHeer will collaborate with the SQAIRZ Medical Advisory Board on research initiatives, product evaluation, and continued expansion into medically informed footwear applications.

Patrick A. DeHeer, DPM, is a board-certified podiatric surgeon and pediatric specialist practicing at Hoosier Foot & Ankle, serving patients across six locations in the Greater Indianapolis area and Kokomo. He earned his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine degree from the Dr. William M. Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago, completed a podiatric surgery residency at Winona Memorial Hospital in Indianapolis, and later completed a fellowship in foot and ankle arthroscopy under Richard O. Lundeen, DPM.

Dr. DeHeer is double board certified through the American Board of Podiatric Surgery, specializing in foot surgery as well as reconstructive rearfoot and ankle surgery. He holds professional memberships with the American Podiatric Medical Association, the American College of Foot and Ankle Surgeons, and the American College of Foot and Ankle Pediatrics.

An innovator in podiatric care, Dr. DeHeer is the inventor of the Equinus Brace™, a bracing system designed to address posterior tibial tendinitis and related conditions. He is an international speaker on modern podiatry, has advanced training in sports medicine, and works closely with professional athletes, including collaboration with the NBA’s Indiana Pacers.

Dr. DeHeer is also recognized for his humanitarian work, having participated in medical mission trips to Haiti, Honduras, Iraq, and Trinidad. He received the American Podiatric Medical Association Humanitarian Award in 2011 and was named Humanitarian of the Year by the International Federation of Podiatrists in 2014.

About SQAIRZ

SQAIRZ is a performance footwear company built on biomechanical science and independent clinical validation. Designed to improve balance, stability, and ground force efficiency, SQAIRZ footwear is trusted by professional athletes and medical experts across pickleball, baseball, softball, and golf. Through patented design and research-driven development, SQAIRZ continues to redefine how footwear supports performance and long-term movement health.

