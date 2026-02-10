CHARLESTON, S.C. (February 10, 2026) — The National Golf Course Owners Association (NGCOA), the trade association dedicated exclusively to U.S. golf course ownership and operations, announces its new partnership with GOLFZON America, the global leader in golf simulator technology. This collaboration will enhance NGCOA advocacy efforts as interest in golf simulator installations continues to increase among traditional golf facilities.

Partnership Details

As part of this agreement, GOLFZON America will serve as an NGCOA Champions Circle Patron through 2028, joining Titleist, the PGA of America and Yamaha in playing a meaningful role in shaping the future of golf industry advocacy. GOLFZON’s investment strengthens the NGCOA’s advocacy efforts, expanding the association’s capacity to support members and advance important initiatives, including providing financial backing through the NGCOA Champions Circle for successful legal outcomes for members such as Cazenovia Golf Club in New York and Indian Pond Country Club in Massachusetts. This collaboration enables the NGCOA to broaden its impact, pursue new projects, and continue delivering comprehensive support for the golf industry.

Quotes From Leaders

“I’ve been clear about how bullish I am on technology’s ability to expand both our business and our industry. By installing golf simulator technology, traditional green-grass facilities can unlock year-round revenue, overcome seasonal weather limitations and maximize clubhouse space,” said NGCOA CEO Jay Karen. “That’s the positive growth story for golf courses, and GOLFZON has clearly established itself as a top-of-the-line partner. What makes this especially meaningful—and why Sean [Pyun] and his team have our deepest gratitude—is the impact this has on our expanding advocacy work on behalf of the entire industry.”

“Supporting the NGCOA’s advocacy efforts and its members was an easy decision for GOLFZON. We believe in championing golf course owners by providing them with innovative technologies to succeed in an evolving golf landscape. GOLFZON simulators empower NGCOA members to expand their offerings, engage players year-round, and unlock new revenue streams through cutting-edge instruction, family and junior programming, and private events,” added GOLFZON CEO Sean Pyun.

Additional Commitments and Future Plans

GOLFZON America has also committed to sponsoring NGCOA’s annual Golf Business Conference for the life of the agreement. Additionally, GOLFZON will be installing its TwoVisionNX Golf Simulator at the NGCOA headquarters in Charleston, S.C. This new addition to the NGCOA office will serve as a test site for nearby courses and will also create a great opportunity for more enjoyable and educational simulator content for NGCOA members.

About the National Golf Course Owners Association

The NGCOA is the leading authority on the business of golf course ownership and management. The association represents and promotes the interests of golf courses as the principal businesses and economic assets of the game of golf. The not-for-profit organization is the only trade association dedicated exclusively to golf course owners and operators. Through advocacy, education and information resources, purchasing programs and networking opportunities, the NGCOA helps golf course owners and operators run more successful businesses. For more information or to join, visit ngcoa.org or call 800-933-4262.

About GOLFZON

GOLFZON is the global leader in golf simulator technology and market share. Its renowned models have been named “Best Golf Simulator” by Golf Digest and awarded Golf Inc. Magazine’s “Most Innovative and Exciting New Tech” honor. In recent years, the company has substantially expanded its reach in North America, including partnering with the world’s largest golf management company, Troon, to introduce GOLFZON Social entertainment venues and collaborating with renowned instructor David Leadbetter on GOLFZON Leadbetter and GOLFZON Range by Leadbetter. GOLFZON is the official simulator of the U.S. Open and U.S. Women’s Open and hosts three professional virtual golf tournaments: two in Korea (GTOUR and WGTOUR), and the international GOLFZON Tour, launched in 2024. For more information, visit golfzongolf.com.



