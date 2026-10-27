Egan Leads The Bay Club to 16-Under Victory at NEPGA Pro-Officer Event

MATTAPOISETT, MA – The 2026 New England PGA (NEPGA) Pro-Officer event was held on Monday, October 26, at The Bay Club in Mattapoisett, Massachusetts, bringing together PGA Professionals and three officers from their respective facilities for a day of golf, friendly competition, and camaraderie.

With sunny skies and beautiful late-fall weather, participants enjoyed ideal playing conditions while strengthening relationships and connecting with fellow members of the New England golf community.

The tournament featured a Two Best Ball format, in which each team’s two lowest individual scores on every hole contributed to its overall score. The format encouraged teamwork and strategic play, creating an exciting and competitive atmosphere throughout the round.

The Bay Club, led by Head Professional Ben Egan, captured the championship with an impressive 16-under-par 126, finishing four strokes ahead of the field. The 15th Golf Club secured second place at 12-under-par 130, while Dedham C&PC rounded out the top three with a 9-under-par 133.

Egan delivered an exceptional individual performance, recording seven birdies throughout his round and finishing the back nine at 4-under-par. His strong play was instrumental in leading The Bay Club to the top of the leaderboard and securing the four-stroke victory.

The 15th Golf Club, led by Head Professional Bradford Sherman, also turned in an impressive performance. The team recorded a back-nine score of 65 and maintained steady play throughout the competition to claim second place with a total of 12-under-par 130.

Dedham C&PC, led by Head Professional Steven Daly, earned third place with a team score of 9-under-par 133. The team demonstrated consistency throughout the round, including a back-nine score of 67, to secure its place among the tournament’s top finishers.

The New England PGA extends its sincere appreciation to Ben Egan, Head Professional at The Bay Club, for graciously hosting this year’s Pro-Officer event. Special thanks also go to the entire Bay Club staff for their hospitality, preparation, and efforts in making the tournament a success.

The NEPGA would also like to recognize and thank its valued sponsors—Design 2 Golf, La Pulga Spirits, C2Vehicles, BMW, Pearce Bespoke, Anderson Ord, and Tournament Solutions—for their generous support. Their continued commitment plays an important role in the success of NEPGA events and the growth of the New England golf community.

Congratulations to The Bay Club and all participating teams on a memorable day of golf and competition!