Grand Opening Trilogy Northern Virginia

WELLNESS SOCIAL CLUB WILL BE THE SPOT TO MEET, EAT, DRINK, PLAY, AND ENJOY LIFE

Nationally recognized developer and builder Shea Homes® plans to open a new 55+ Trilogy® Boutique Community™ in Northern Virginia in 2026, featuring a resort-style social and wellness club designed for active adults who want to meet, eat, drink, play, and enjoy a happier life.

Located at the entrance to the ThreeOaks™ community, the 4,000-square-foot Open Wellness Social Club™ is planned to offer a variety of amenities for adults looking to prioritize wellness and social activities.

That plan includes Open Bar, a restaurant and bar; Open Gym, a movement studio offering classes ranging from yoga and Pilates to Zumba and core conditioning; and Open Space, a community gathering area. There are also plans for a seasonal outdoor pool, pickleball courts, and a lawn that will host outdoor concerts, barbecues, and dances.

“Residents of ThreeOaks aren’t just living in the community, they are living well,” said Jason King, general manager for Shea Homes in Virginia. “Whether you want to start your day with a yoga class, challenge your spouse to a competitive game of pickleball in the afternoon, or meet up with friends at night to sample award-winning Virginia wines, the Open Wellness Social Club will offer something for every part of your day.”

Designed by DTJ Design, Intuit Landscape Design, and TRIO, the resort-style club will offer a comprehensive daily schedule of classes and regular social events in a sophisticated yet relaxed upscale environment designed to inspire residents.

Located on Nalles Mill Road just off US-15, the ThreeOaks™ community will include approximately 268 properties with prices starting at $499,000. The homes will range from 1,829 to 3,149 square feet, featuring two to six bedrooms, two to five bathrooms, and two-car garages. Some designs will also offer optional lofts and basements.

Situated near the entrance to the Shenandoah Mountains in Northern Virginia’s horse country, just 70 miles from Washington, D.C., Culpeper provides a charming historic environment close to major cities and attractions.

For more information about ThreeOaks, click here.