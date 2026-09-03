“Revolutionize Your Game with the Exotics Milled Wedge Series”

Introducing the game-changing Exotics Milled Wedge Series from Tour Edge

For those who live and breathe the game, there’s nothing quite as exciting as the launch of a new golf club series. It’s time to gear up for a huge shakeup in your game as we present to you the all-new Exotics Milled Wedge Series.Tour Edge, the leading purveyor of high-performance golf equipment, is proud to announce this exciting new range that promises to revolutionize your wedge play.

Command the Course with State-of-the-Art Wedge Technology

The Exotics Milled Wedge Series isn’t just another product line. It represents an entirely new approach to helping you control your contact, flight, and spin. The cutting-edge design even considers your individual swing profile and the course conditions, so you can perform your best, no matter what the golfing gods throw at you.

TriGrind Sole: The Wizard Behind the Curtain

Wondering what’s under the hood of these impressive wedges? Let’s talk about the TriGrind Sole. This ingenious multi-part sole is designed to enhance your turf interaction and give you great versatility around the greens. With its advanced technologies, it helps reduce turf entry and promotes crisp, consistent contact. But that’s not all–it also lets you execute a variety of shots, increasing your adaptability and flexibility on the green.

Sole Profiles to Suit Your Style

On top of that, savvy golfers like you can now personalize loft and bounce combinations to suit your unique launch characteristics and swing profiles. The series offers three distinct bounce profiles tailor-made for different players:

The Low Bounce, or LB, is for firm turfs and shallow attack angles, with a grind that promotes a more opened face at impact.

The versatile Mid Bounce, or MB, is great for mixed conditions and neutral swing types.

The High Bounce, or HB, resists digging and is ideal for softer turfs, fluffy sands, and steeper attack angles.

Whatever your preferred style or course conditions, there’s a perfectly tailored solution with the Exotics Milled Wedge Series. [[IMAGE_2]]

Unlock Unprecedented Spin Performance with The SuperSpin Grooves

But what’s a great wedge without jaw-dropping spin performance? The series’ precision CNC-milled SuperSpin grooves dramatically increase surface friction and allow for exceptional spin performance in both wet and dry conditions. Maximum USGA-conforming groove depth, steeper groove walls, and ultra-precise edge tolerances create the ultimate wedge weapon for your arsenal.

Proven Performance that Stands up to Testing

In the words of Matt Neeley, Vice President of R&D for Tour Edge: “We were extremely pleased with the results of our wet-wedge testing,…. delivering the spin consistency golfers need in all playing conditions.” This seal of approval from a top professional in the field adds another layer of confidence in this new series.

Discover the Feel of the Exotics Milled Wedge Series

The exceptional groove geometry and outstanding build quality of the Exotics Milled Wedge Series have all come together to deliver a wedge with a soft, responsive feel at impact, thanks to its construction from soft 304 stainless steel.

Don’t just play golf, dominate it!

If you’re serious about your game and are ready to take it to the next level, then keep a close eye on your calendar. The Exotics Milled Wedge Series will be available worldwide and online at touredge.com starting Sept. 14, 2026. At a suggested retail price of $119.99, it’s an investment in your golf game well worth considering.

Now is the perfect time to enjoy the innovation and passion that Tour Edge brings to every product it develops. We can’t wait for you to discover this exciting new range.

Discover the Exotics Milled Wedge Series

Get ahead of your competition today!