CABOT ANNOUNCES CABOT WILDS, NOVA SCOTIA’S NEWEST LUXURY LIFESTYLE AND GOLF DESTINATION

Expansive Resort Will Be Developed in Partnership With Canada’s Visionary Bragg Family, Blending World-Class Golf, Pristine Nature and Canadian Country Living

Toronto, Canada (September 15, 2026) – Cabot, a leading developer and operator of luxury resort and residential golf destinations, announces Cabot Wilds, an enchanting new 2,500-acre golf resort destination coming to the rolling hills of Cumberland County, Nova Scotia in late 2027.

Developed in partnership with visionary Canadian businessman John Bragg and his family—founders of Oxford Frozen Foods, the world’s largest wild blueberry farming operation—Cabot Wilds reflects a shared commitment to innovation, wellness and sustainability. Cabot, a cornerstone of Nova Scotia’s golf and hospitality landscape, best known for Cabot Cape Breton, home to two of the World’s Top 100 courses as ranked by GOLF Magazine, will draw upon its vast experience to develop and manage Cabot Wilds.

“We are honoured to work with John Bragg and his family to bring Cabot Wilds to life and shine a light on this beautiful corner of Nova Scotia,” said Ben Cowan-Dewar, CEO and co-founder of Cabot. “I consider John to be one of the greatest Canadian entrepreneurs of our time, and beyond being a valued long-time partner, he has been an amazing friend and mentor to me. We are thrilled to see him take a more prominent role across Cabot’s portfolio as we shape the brand’s future.”

Nestled in the tranquil foothills of the Cobequid Mountains, Cabot Wilds is located in the charming community of Collingwood Corner, just outside of Oxford, recognized as the “wild blueberry capital of Canada.” Celebrating the beauty of inland Nova Scotia through world-class golf, thoughtful design by renowned community master planner Hart Howerton, exceptional hospitality and an authentic connection to place, the all-season resort destination will feature an 18-hole golf course designed by Jeff Mingay, along with a clubhouse, dining experiences, recreation pavilion, racquet sports facilities and residential real estate. A curated collection of outdoor experiences will immerse guests in the surrounding maple forests, wild blueberry fields and salmon-rich River Philip.

“This land has always been a treasured place for my family and it’s incredibly meaningful to now share this special part of Nova Scotia with the world.” said John Bragg. “Cabot is a great partner to help us create a world-class golf resort, as we share common values of providing something meaningful to the communities in which we’re based, while serving as stewards of the land we call home.”

Golf

Cabot Wilds will feature a riverfront 18-hole golf course designed by renowned Toronto-based architect Jeff Mingay, whose portfolio includes several top courses across Canada and the United States, as well as the restoration of historic layouts. The course will traverse rugged highlands and serene, tree-lined valleys, unfolding alongside the River Philip as it weaves through the property. The natural topography of the river valley offers panoramic views of the bucolic setting.

As with all Cabot properties, Cabot Wilds will be enrolled in Audubon International’s comprehensive, all-inclusive Platinum Signature Sanctuary certification program, placing conservation at the heart of the project, core to the Bragg family legacy.

Real Estate

For those seeking a permanent countryside retreat, a limited release of real estate is available for purchase including spacious two, four and eight-bedroom cottages with generous kitchen and dining spaces, living rooms with cozy fireplaces and covered porches designed for gathering and indoor-outdoor living. Lots are also available for purchase, featuring uninterrupted golf course, hillside or river views.

Amenities

The Clubhouse will embody a classic design aesthetic merged with rural comfort and ease, housing an indoor-outdoor restaurant and bar space, living room, private dining room, social lawn, pro shop, locker rooms and more. Onsite dining inspired by the region’s rich culinary heritage will highlight fresh seafood, seasonal produce and local products. Wellness and spa facilities will include restorative treatments, thermal therapies and quiet mindfulness spaces to restore balance and energy.

Cabot Wilds Experiences

Collingwood Corner is a year-round destination defined by rural charm and natural beauty, with convenient access to nearby Oxford and international airports in Moncton and Halifax. The River Philip offers exceptional salmon fishing experiences, complemented by extensive trails for hiking, biking and wild blueberry picking. In the fall, maple forests and expansive blueberry fields ignite in vibrant shades of red, while wintertime brings access to skiing and other snow sports. Cabot Wilds will offer a variety of activities including access to snowmobile trails, mountain biking, fishing experiences and more.

For more information, please visit:

###

About Cabot:

Cabot is a luxury developer of incomparable golf destinations. Its portfolio includes the award-winning Cabot Cape Breton in Nova Scotia, Cabot Saint Lucia in the Caribbean, Cabot Revelstoke in British Columbia, Cabot Citrus Farms in Florida, Cabot Highlands in Scotland, Cabot Bordeaux in France and Lofoten Links in Norway. With sustainability at its core, Cabot is the first multi-property brand to enroll every golf course and surrounding built environment into Audubon International’s comprehensive, all-inclusive Platinum Signature Sanctuary certification program. Cabot continues to build upon a legacy of excellence in golf, luxury residential offerings and boutique resort lifestyle across each unique property where owners and guests have exclusive access to destination specific experiences and an unparalleled quality of service.