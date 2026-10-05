CAPTAINS DARREN CLARKE, RETIEF GOOSEN AND JUSTIN LEONARD REVEAL WORLD CLASS TEAMS FOR THE SKECHERS WORLD CHAMPIONS CUP SUPPORTING SHRINERS CHILDREN’S

Major champions and World Golf Hall of Fame members headline the

three teams, with new Skechers Brand Ambassadors Justin Leonard,

Colin Montgomerie and Retief Goosen among the global stars

set to compete December 3 – 6 in Clearwater, FL

CLEARWATER, FL; OCTOBER 5, 2026: The course is taking shape for the 2026 Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s, with European Team Captain Darren Clarke, International Team Captain Retief Goosen and U.S. Team Captain Justin Leonard today unveiling star-studded rosters featuring major champions, World Golf Hall of Fame members, and some of the most recognizable names in professional golf.

The three teams will compete December 3-6 at Feather Sound Country Club in Clearwater, Florida, in the event’s distinctive head-to-head format. Among this year’s field are Skechers Brand Ambassadors Leonard, Goosen, Colin Montgomerie and Bernhard Langer, representing all three teams and underscoring Skechers’ growing presence across the global golf landscape.

“Claiming the title last year was incredibly special, and I couldn’t be more excited to bring this European Team back together to defend in 2026,” said Clarke, captain of the European Team. “There’s a tremendous amount of pride that comes with representing Europe, and this group understands what it means to compete for one another. We know the U.S. and International Teams will be coming in strong, and we wouldn’t want it any other way as we look to top our winning score of 230 points. We’re looking forward to getting back to Feather Sound Country Club and doing everything we can to keep that trophy in European hands.”

EUROPEAN TEAM

Captain Clarke returns to lead the European Team, joined by Vice Captain Jesper Parnevik, as well as Montgomerie, Langer, Miguel Ángel Jiménez, and newcomer Henrik Stenson.

The European roster brings together generations of golf excellence, including major champions, Ryder Cup legends and some of the most successful players in the history of golf. Stenson, the 2016 Open Champion, who debuted on PGA Tour Champions this summer, will make his first appearance this December.

Darren Clarke will return as European Team Captain for the third time, after leading the team to the winner’s circle in 2025. The Northern Irishman is a 2011 Open Championship winner, a six-time PGA Tour Champions winner and a five-time Ryder Cup team member who also captained the European Ryder Cup Team in 2016. In 2022, Clarke became the fourth player in history to win both The Open Championship and The Senior Open Championship, defeating Pádraig Harrington by one shot at Gleneagles in Scotland. Clarke’s résumé includes victories at two World Golf Championships events and six PGA Tour Champions events, as well as 15 international wins. His latest win came this June at the American Family Insurance Championship at TPC Wisconsin, a two-man team event with partner Ben Crane.

Jesper Parnevik will return as vice captain for the European Team. The native of Stockholm, Sweden, is a five-time PGA Tour winner and six-time international winner, with victories including the 1998 WM Phoenix Open, 2000 American Express and 2001 Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches. Parnevik also captured the 2016 Insperity Invitational on PGA Tour Champions and represented Team Europe in three Ryder Cups (1997, 1999 and 2002). He competed in the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s in 2023 and 2025, serving as a vice captain for the European Team in both competitions.

Colin Montgomerie brings an accomplished European career and extensive team-event experience to the event this year. A member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, Montgomerie is widely regarded as one of the greatest Ryder Cup players of all time, having represented Europe eight times from 1991-2006 and having served as a captain for the winning European team in 2010. Monty has won seven PGA Tour Champions events, including three majors – the Senior PGA Championship and U.S. Senior Open in 2014 and the Senior PGA Championship in 2015. He returns to the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s for the third time in 2026.

Bernhard Langer returns to play for the third time, as the most accomplished player in PGA Tour Champions history, with 47 victories and 12 major championships. Seven of those victories came during the 2017 season, and he also registered five-win seasons in 2014 and 2010. The 69-year-old German won three times on the PGA Tour, including the Masters in 1985 and 1993, and is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame. Langer played on 10 Ryder Cup teams from 1981-2002 and captained the victorious European team in 2004 at Oakland Hills. He returns to the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s for the third time in 2026.

Miguel Ángel Jiménez returns to the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s for the third time, bringing with him an accomplished career spanning more than four decades. The Spaniard has recorded 17 PGA Tour Champions victories and 21 wins on the European Tour, including three PGA Tour Champions major championships. He has also represented Europe in four Ryder Cups. In 2026, Jiménez has recorded eight top-10 finishes, including a runner-up finish at the Boeing Classic, and currently ranks 10th in the Charles Schwab Cup standings. He returns to the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s for the third time in 2026.

Henrik Stenson makes his Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s debut, adding a decorated international career to the competition. The Swede is a six-time PGA Tour winner, including victories at The Players Championship in 2009 and The Open Championship in 2016, becoming the first Swedish man to win a major championship. Stenson also earned a silver medal at the 2016 Summer Olympic Games and represented Europe in five Ryder Cups. In 2026, he has made six PGA Tour Champions starts, highlighted by a runner-up finish at the PURE Insurance Championship and a T11 finish at the U.S. Senior Open, along with three additional top-25 finishes.

INTERNATIONAL TEAM

Two-time U.S. Open champion Retief Goosen will captain the International Team, with Rod Pampling serving as vice captain alongside Vijay Singh, Scott Hend, Ángel Cabrera and Steven Alker.

Pampling and Hend will each make their tournament debuts, joining an International Team roster with extensive major championship, Presidents Cup and worldwide professional golf experience.

Retief Goosen brings a Hall of Fame career to his role as International Team Captain for the 2026 Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s. A two-time U.S. Open champion and member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, Goosen won seven times on the PGA Tour and represented the International Team in six Presidents Cups. He has also won five times on PGA Tour Champions, including the 2026 Mitsubishi Electric Classic. Goosen competed in the inaugural Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s in 2023.

Rod Pampling, A native of Redcliffe, Queensland, Australia, has built a professional career spanning more than three decades and will make his debut as an International Team Vice Captain. Pampling is a three-time PGA Tour winner and two-time PGA Tour Champions winner, with his most recent Champions Tour victory coming at the 2023 SAS Championship. He has also recorded multiple victories on the PGA Tour of Australasia and competed internationally throughout his career. In 2026, Pampling has made 14 PGA Tour Champions starts, highlighted by a T7 finish at the Chubb Classic, along with two additional top-25 finishes.

Vijay Singh, a 2006 World Golf Hall of Fame inductee and three-time major champion, has won 34 times on the PGA TOUR, including the 2000 Masters Tournament and the 1998 and 2004 PGA Championships, and spent 32 weeks as the world’s No. 1-ranked player. Singh has also won five times on PGA Tour Champions and represented the International Team in eight Presidents Cups. He competed for the International Team in the inaugural Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s in 2023.

Scott Hend joins the International Team following a successful career across the world’s major professional tours. The Australian has recorded 13 international victories, including 10 Asian Tour wins and a 2019 European Tour victory at the Maybank Championship. He also won the Asian Tour Order of Merit in 2016 and has two Legends Tour victories, including the 2023 WINSTONgolf Senior Open. In 2025, Hend won the Legends Tour Order of Merit after recording two victories and nine top-10 finishes.

Ángel Cabrera is a three-time PGA TOUR winner, including major championship victories at the 2007 U.S. Open and 2009 Masters Tournament. The Argentina native has also recorded three PGA Tour Champions victories, including the Regions Tradition and Senior PGA Championship in 2025. Cabrera represented the International Team in four Presidents Cups and has five European Tour victories. In 2025, Cabrera recorded three PGA Tour Champions victories along with six additional top-25 finishes this season and participated on the 2025 International Team.

Steven Alker returns to the International Team for the 2026 Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s following another standout season on PGA Tour Champions. The New Zealander has recorded 13 career PGA Tour Champions victories, and is a two-time Charles Schwab Cup champion. Alker has added three victories in 2026, further establishing himself as one of the most successful players on the senior circuit. He returns to the International Team at the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s for the third time in 2026.

“Coming back to the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s brings back a lot of memories from 2023, especially how close we came to winning it,” said Goosen, captain of the International Team. “Finishing second by just two points stays with you, and I think everyone who was part of that team remembers how close we were. This time, I have the opportunity to come back as captain, and our goal is pretty simple; we want to finish one spot better. I’m also excited to be competing in Skechers footwear and proud to be partnered with a brand that continues to make real impact in the game. We have a great group representing countries from around the world, and I’m looking forward to leading them, competing hard, and hopefully putting the International Team’s name on that trophy for the first time.”

U.S. TEAM

Captain Justin Leonard will lead a formidable American roster alongside Vice Captain Billy Andrade , and players Stewart Cink , Zach Johnson , Steve Stricker and Jerry Kelly .

Johnson, a two-time major champion and former Ryder Cup Captain, will make his Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s debut, adding another decorated veteran of team competition to the American lineup.

Justin Leonard, a two-time PGA Tour Champions winner, supports the U.S. Team in 2026 as captain for the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s. The Dallas, Texas, native is a 12-time PGA Tour winner whose career highlights include the 1997 Open Championship and the 1998 Players Championship. Leonard made three Ryder Cup appearances for the United States, including the memorable 1999 Ryder Cup at Brookline, where his 45-foot birdie putt on the 17th hole helped secure an American comeback victory. He represented the U.S. in five Presidents Cups and will represent the U.S. Team in the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s for the third time.

Billy Andrade returns for the third time as U.S. Team Vice Captain for the 2026 Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s. A four-time PGA Tour winner, Andrade holds titles at the 1991 Kemper Open, 1991 Buick Classic, 1998 RBD Canadian Open and 2000 Invensys Classic at Las Vegas. He went on to win three times on PGA Tour Champions during the 2015 season, including the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, Boeing Classic and Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge. Andrade also represented the United States in the 1987 Walker Cup, adding extensive team competition experience to his role with Team USA.

Stewart Cink brings an accomplished PGA Tour career and one of the strongest recent records on PGA Tour Champions. An eight-time PGA Tour winner, Cink has also represented the United States in five Ryder Cups and four Presidents Cups. Since joining PGA Tour Champions, Cink has earned nine victories, including five wins in 2026. His 2026 season includes victories at the Mitsubishi Electric Championship at Hualalai, Hoag Classic, Senior PGA Championship, Regions Tradition and Boeing Classic. In 2025, he won the season-long race for the Charles Schwab Cup.

Zach Johnson, a new addition to the U.S. Team, brings a 12-win PGA Tour career, two major championships and extensive international team experience to the 2026 Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s. The Iowa native won the 2007 Masters Tournament and 2015 Open Championship and represented the United States in five Ryder Cups and four Presidents Cups before serving as U.S. Ryder Cup Captain in 2023. In his first season on PGA Tour Champions, Johnson has already earned six victories.

Steve Stricker returns for his third appearance in the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s, adding another chapter to a career highlighted by success on both the PGA Tour and PGA Tour Champions. Stricker has won 12 times on the PGA Tour and 18 times on PGA Tour Champions, including seven major championships. He represented the United States in three Ryder Cups and five Presidents Cups and has served as captain of both teams, leading the U.S. to victories at the 2017 Presidents Cup and 2021 Ryder Cup.

Jerry Kelly has earned 14 PGA TOUR Champions victories, including three senior major championships. Kelly is a three-time PGA Tour winner and represented the United States at the 2003 Presidents Cup and has competed in the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s in 2023 and 2025. Jerry Kelly received the award as the individual highest point earner at the 2023 event. In 2026, Kelly captured the ISPS HANDA Senior Open at The King’s Gleneagles for his 14th PGA Tour Champions victory and third senior major title.

“I’ve had the privilege of representing the United States throughout my career, and there’s simply nothing that compares to competing for your country,” said Justin Leonard, captain of the U.S. Team. “I know what it feels like to be a player for this event, but stepping into the captain’s role brings an entirely different sense of responsibility and pride. I’m also thrilled to be competing in Skechers footwear and excited about partnering with a brand that shares our passion for the game. I’m incredibly honored to lead this group of guys, and we’re coming together with one goal: to represent our country, compete for one another and bring the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s back to the United States. Any time you get to wear the red, white and blue, it means something, and we’re ready to make the most of that opportunity.”

The final two spots on each of the International Team, European Team, and U.S. Team are play-in positions and will be determined based on the Charles Schwab Cup standings at the end of the regular season, which concludes at the SAS Championship. These two spots will consist of the sixth player on each team as well as the playing vice captain, a new addition for the 2026 event. The playing vice captain is designed to create excitement and energy for the pairings and allow the captain to substitute a player in each round.

“The Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s was created to bring together the personalities, rivalries and global team competition that golf fans love, and this year’s field delivers exactly that,” said Brittany Jeanis, VP of Golf at Intersport and Tournament Director of the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s. “These players have competed and won at the highest levels of the game, and having them come together representing the European, International, and the U.S. Teams creates an extraordinary and unique experience for fans.”

The Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s will once again use the power and reach of professional golf to support Shriners Children’s, which provides specialty pediatric care to children regardless of a family’s ability to pay or insurance status. Through its healthcare system, Shriners Children’s provides life-changing care to children with orthopedic conditions, burns, spinal cord injuries, and cleft lip and palate.

The Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s field also showcases the depth of Skechers’ presence in professional golf. Leonard, Montgomerie and Goosen are part of a distinguished roster of Skechers Brand Ambassadors that also includes Bernhard Langer, Matt Fitzpatrick, Brooke Henderson and Max Greyserman, bringing together major champions, rising stars and accomplished players from across the global game. With Leonard, Montgomerie, Goosen and Langer all competing in the tournament, four Skechers Brand Ambassadors will be represented across the three teams.

The 2026 Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s will be held December 3-6 at Feather Sound Country Club in Clearwater, Florida and will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN2, and Golf Channel. For additional information, visit www.WorldChampionsCup.com

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About Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s

Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s is officially sanctioned by PGA TOUR Champions and debuted in 2023 as a first-of-its-kind three-team international golf competition. The annual tournament is contested across nine-hole rounds featuring team formats and singles play, with points being earned for each hole won in the event’s 24 groupings. Each of the three teams competing consists of eight players, including a Playing Captain. Inspired by the passion and tradition of the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, the tournament renews some of the game’s most storied rivalries as the teams battle for international pride and global bragging rights. More information is available at WorldChampionsCup.com , on Twitter ( @WorldChampsCup ) and on Facebook and Instagram ( @WorldChampionsCup ).

About Skechers U.S.A., Inc.

Skechers, Where Comfort is a Technology™, is based in Southern California and designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. Skechers collections are available in approximately 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through skechers.com and more than 5,300 Skechers retail stores. A Fortune 500® company, Skechers manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

About Shriners Children’s

Shriners Children’s is a leader in providing care for orthopedic conditions from routine injuries to complex conditions including scoliosis and other spine disorders, sports injuries and spinal cord injury rehabilitation; burn injuries; and cleft lip and palate. We also offer specialized services including orthotics and prosthetics and motion analysis. We strive to provide the care and support our patients need to reach their goals and discover their full potential.

In addition, our healthcare system conducts research to improve our patients’ quality of life and offers outstanding educational programs for medical professionals. All care and services are provided regardless of the families’ ability to pay or insurance status. Shriners Children’s is a nonprofit organization and relies on the generosity of donors. All donations are tax deductible to the fullest extent permitted by law. For more information, including the full range of care disciplines, please visit shrinerschildrens.org .

About Feather Sound Country Club

Feather Sound Country Club, located in the beautiful Tampa Bay Area of Clearwater, Florida, is set to host the PGA TOUR Champions’ prestigious Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s for the second consecutive year, creating an exciting event for golf enthusiasts. This championship course measures an impressive 7,332 yards with a par of 72, renowned for its stunning scenery and meticulously manicured greens, providing a challenging yet exhilarating experience for players of all skill levels. With its picturesque views and a rich history of hosting elite tournaments, Feather Sound is the perfect backdrop for thrilling competition and unforgettable moments. Visit www.fscc.club for more information.

About Intersport

Intersport is an award-winning agency and leader in creating and executing content, events and experiences, that attract and engage passionate audiences across sports and entertainment. The agency’s industry-leading team is driven by expertise in large-scale event planning and management, experiential marketing, premium hospitality, content marketing and production, partnership consulting and measurement.

Intersport is the proud owner and operator of the Skechers World Champions Cup supporting Shriners Children’s. The Chicago-based agency also is the majority owner and operator of the APP TOUR, the world’s first, largest and only sanctioned professional pickleball tour, and is recognized as the largest independent producer of major college and high school sports events and experiences.

Founded in 1985, Intersport is headquartered in Chicago, with additional offices in New York and Tampa. Learn more at www.intersport.global and follow Intersport on LinkedIn , Instagram and Facebook .

About PGA Tour Champions

PGA Tour Champions is a membership organization of professional golfers age 50 and older, including 35 members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. The Tour’s mission is to provide financial opportunities for its players, entertain and inspire its fans, deliver substantial value to its partners, create outlets for volunteers to give back and generate significant charitable and economic impact in tournament communities. Follow PGA TOUR Champions online at PGATour.com , on Facebook , on Twitter ( @ChampionsTour ), on Instagram ( @pgatourchampions ) and on TikTok ( pgatourchampions ).