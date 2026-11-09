Hammock Beach Hosting Furyk & Friends Champions Tour Event in 2027

PGA TOUR Champions Returns to Florida at Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa Constellation Furyk & Friends

Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS PGA TOUR Champions competition returns to Hammock Beach’s Ocean Course. Set along the Atlantic coastline, the event combines championship golf with special events and memorable experiences on and off the course. The tournament will be held October 4-10, 2027, on the Jack Nicklaus Signature Design Ocean Course. The tournament presented by Circle K has emerged as one of the most dynamic and communitydriven events on the PGA TOUR Champions schedule. Hosted at the Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa in Palm Coast, Florida, the tournament blends elite professional golf with a festivalstyle atmosphere that attracts families, fans, and supporters from across the region. Its coastal setting, charitable mission, and entertainmentrich programming have helped establish it as a signature sports event for Northeast Florida.

Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS is excited to return to Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa, October 4–10, 2027, in Palm Coast, Florida. This premier PGA TOUR Champions event brings together legendary golfers, celebrity guests, live music, great food and unforgettable fan experiences for a week of golf, entertainment and giving back. More than just a golf tournament, the event supports children and families in need, with all proceeds benefiting Northeast Florida charities through the Jim & Tabitha Furyk Foundation.

Hammock Beach Resort is a luxury golf and spa resort situated oceanfront on the Atlantic coastline, approximately 35 miles from Daytona Beach International Airport. Local attractions include historic St. Augustine, Daytona Beach, and Daytona International Speedway. Hotel amenities include an oceanfront Jack Nicklaus Signature golf course, a Tom Watson Signature golf course, a multi-level water complex with lazy river and three-story waterslide, a nine-hole putting course, tennis, maid service, fitness center, high-speed Internet access, free local telephone calls, concierge, beach chairs and umbrellas, walking and bicycling paths, bicycle rentals, daily activities, Kids Crew, live entertainment, 24-hour front desk, business center, in-suite dining, multilingual staff, indoor swimming pool, and the Spa at Hammock Beach, featuring massage services, full-salon, spa boutique, saunas, steam rooms, and more.

Onsite dining and entertainment options include oceanfront Atlantic Grille, Seaside Grille, Loggerheads Lounge, Ocean Bar & Cafe, Cigar Bar, Sushi Bar and Coffee Bar. One-bedroom suites feature high-speed Internet access, deep tubs and separate glass-enclosed showers, pull-out sofa, balconies, sleeper sofas, two TVs, and kitchenettes with granite countertops.

About Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

Located at 200 Ocean Crest Drive in Palm Coast, Fla., Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa features 275 guestrooms and suites in three towers, along with spacious condominiums and well-appointed public areas. Committed to delivering a first-class experience with legendary golf, Hammock Beach has two signature courses – Jack Nicklaus-designed Ocean Course and Tom Watson-designed Conservatory Course. Guests enjoy eight lit Har-tru tennis courts overlooking the intercoastal waterway, a yacht harbor, a full-service Spa and Salon, fitness center and Kids Krew kids’ club. Among the many activities, resort guests appreciate complimentary amenities, including a 9-hole putting course, one-hour bicycle rentals, use of the sauna, steam & inhalation rooms and nine swimming pools and a multi-level fantasy pool complex with a three-story water slide as well as a lazy river. Presenting 50,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa is dedicated to delivering a world-class resort.

About Constellation

Constellation Energy Corporation (Nasdaq: CEG), a Fortune 200 company headquartered in Baltimore, is the largest private-sector power producer in the world and the nation’s largest producer of clean and reliable energy. With 55 gigawatts of capacity from nuclear, natural gas, oil, geothermal, hydro, wind and solar facilities, our fleet has the generating capacity to power the equivalent of 27 million homes, providing about 10% of the nation’s clean energy and delivering the around-the-clock reliability needed to power America’s growing economy. We are also the largest nuclear energy company in the U.S. and a leading competitive retail supplier, serving approximately 2.5 million customer accounts nationwide, including 80% of the Fortune 100. We are committed to investing in innovation and new technologies to drive the transition to a reliable, sustainable and secure energy future.