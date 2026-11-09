Golf Travel to the Spectacular Palm Coast

The Nestled along the beautiful pristine beaches of Palm Coast, Florida, Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa is just spectacular. The drive into the resort sets the tone for an unforgettable stay, with breathtaking views along the Atlantic. The resort offers a plethora of amenities and activities for all. A great destination for buddy’s golf trips, couples, families and one of the best Florida corporate event facilities as well.

Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa sets the standard as one of Florida’s best golf resorts. In 2026 its courses were once again honored in GOLFWEEK’S “200 Best Resort Courses” adding to a long stories list of accolades over the year for this ocean front facility in Northeast Florida.

A truly unique experience, Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa is situated on a stunning stretch of unspoiled beach along Florida’s Atlantic Coast in Palm Coast. There are few Florida golf resorts that offer this level of championship golf, unparalleled amenities, all surrounded by a truly amazing resort complex.

World-Class Golf on Two Award Winning Signature Championship Courses

Hammock Beach offers two award-winning golf courses for the ultimate golf getaway. The breathtaking Jack Nicklaus-designed Ocean Course winds along pristine wetlands and sparkling lakes, while the Conservatory Course, designed by Tom Watson, is highlighted by waterfalls, babbling brooks, and field stonework. Both courses are truly unique and offer great golf for any level handicap player. If you have game, the Nicklaus Ocean Course, from the back tees plays to over 7100 yards, with a slope of 143, rated74.6, and the Conservatory Course also plays up to 7776 yards rated 150. It no wonder Furyk & Friends Champions Tour chose this location for their event in October again in 2027.

The Ocean Course, a Jack Nicklaus signature design, sits front and center at the resort. Perfectly complementing The Conservatory, it is a bit easier to tackle, starting with a short walk to the clubhouse for your golf cart ride to the peaceful seaside practice area. In 2025 the Ocean Course had a comprehensive $800,000 bunker renovation focused on improving consistency, drainage, and payability. Nicklaus weaves his magic through salt marshes and dunes, with a crescendo of Atlantic waves on each nine. Every hole is a new visual masterpiece. Approaching the 15th, the cart display announces, “You are now entering The Bear Claw.” The final four holes engage the elements of wind, tight fairways and undulating greens for an intense finish. The closing hole entertains not only golfers but also diners at the Atlantic Grille and resort guests gazing from their balconies.

The Conservatory Golf Course a few minutes away, (by resort shuttle). Tom Watson’s signature design has the highest slope rating and is the longest course in Florida. It is a swell course, literally, as some of the fairway mounds resemble ski moguls. The Conservatory meanders through Florida wilderness over crushed coquina paths. A wooden bridge carries carts clickety-clacking through Everglades-like terrain before soothing waterfalls appear. A magnificent stone bridge spans water flowing to the 8th green, one of the prettiest par 3s anywhere. Go long on this one as the green will accommodate, but the water in front will not. Rounds are serenaded by birdsong and wind whistling through pines and moss-laced oak.

About Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa

Located at 200 Ocean Crest Drive in Palm Coast, Fla., Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa features 275 guestrooms and suites in three towers, along with spacious condominiums and well-appointed public areas. Committed to delivering a first-class experience with legendary golf, Hammock Beach has two signature courses – Jack Nicklaus-designed Ocean Course and Tom Watson-designed Conservatory Course. Guests enjoy eight lit Har-tru tennis courts overlooking the intercoastal waterway, a yacht harbor, a full-service Spa and Salon, fitness center and Kids Krew kids’ club. Among the many activities, resort guests appreciate complimentary amenities, including a 9-hole putting course, one-hour bicycle rentals, use of the sauna, steam & inhalation rooms and nine swimming pools and a multi-level fantasy pool complex with a three-story water slide as well as a lazy river. Presenting 50,000 sq. ft. of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, Hammock Beach Golf Resort & Spa is dedicated to delivering a world-class resort.