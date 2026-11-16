PROVEN IN BRITAIN. READY FOR AMERICA.

A perfect lie. A confident swing. Even when the fairway is wet.

You’ve split the fairway. You’ve got the yardage. You’re ready to go for the green. Then you reach your ball—and find it sitting in soggy turf.

A good drive deserves better.

For New England golfers who treasure every opportunity to play, SPURK Golf offers a simple way to make those rounds more enjoyable: a clean, consistent hitting surface instead of wet, muddy ground.

DROP. STEP. PLAY.

Place your SPURK mat on the ground, step down to engage its six angled spikes locking the mat low and firm into the turf and position your ball on the synthetic turf. The rigid molded base provides a stable platform, letting you focus on your swing with confidence in the lie beneath your ball.

No settling into a muddy patch. No guessing how the wet turf will affect contact. Just a dependable surface for the shot ahead.

Lightweight, portable and easy to use, SPURK travels with you around the course, with two turf options and an optional purpose-built carry bag.

BRITISH GOLFERS KNOW WET FAIRWAYS. THEY ALSO KNOW SPURK.

Created by two British golfers in 2017, SPURK grew from a determination to make golf more enjoyable when conditions were less than ideal.

Today, SPURK supplies more than 730 golf clubs and retailers across the UK, with over 380,000 mats sold. Its customer list includes names familiar to American golf enthusiasts, including Royal St George’s, Royal Lytham & St Annes and Woodhall Spa.

The appeal is straightforward: a better lie for the golfer, with protection for the fairway beneath.

As Conor Carnall, Golf Manager at Woodhall Spa, Home of England Golf explains:

“The easy-to-use drop-and-step system makes for a solid hitting surface ensuring the cleanest of contacts.”

BETTER LIES TODAY. HEALTHIER FAIRWAYS TOMORROW.

For New England courses, the benefits extend beyond the next approach shot. Using SPURK helps reduce divot damage when grass growth slows, protecting vulnerable playing surfaces for the season.

From late fall rounds to early spring outings, SPURK gives golfers and course superintendents something to welcome: more enjoyable shots and less wear on the course.

YOU FOUND THE FAIRWAY. NOW ENJOY THE LIE.

SPURK GOLF. READY TO PLAY THROUGH?

Made in the UK. Discover more at spurkgolf.co.uk.

U.S. golf club, retail and distribution inquiries welcome. Use subject to course permission.