BOYNE Golf Should Be on Every Avid Golfer’s Bucket List

The best and biggest golf resort in America? A good argument could be made that Northern Michigan’s BOYNE Golf is among the best, especially with the efforts each year to improve what has already been fantastic.

With ten championship golf courses, the addition of a premier short course and putting course, and annual improvements to the golf, lodging, and restaurants, BOYNE Golf continues to raise its own very high bar year after year from a history now that goes back more than 75 years.

BOYNE Golf’s Rich History

Everett Kircher founded Boyne Resorts in 1947 by acquiring 40 acres of land with a modest ski hill for $1. Since then, it has become the largest family-owned golf and ski company in North America. Today, Kircher’s vision has been passed on to his son Stephen, an accomplished golfer who continues elevating the BOYNE Golf experience.

Recent Upgrades to The Highlands

The Highlands, located just north of Petoskey near Harbor Springs, is undergoing the most significant transformations on and off the course. The iconic ivy-covered Main Lodge has been transformed into a high-end boutique hotel with a future spa and steakhouse planned. These upscale accommodations are reminiscent of an English country estate with Scottish Highlands charm.

The Beautiful Courses

Working with Michigan-based architect Ray Hearn, a Donald Ross expert, the BOYNE Golf team is making significant renovations, bringing the holes closer to their original Ross creations. The new short course, Doon Brae, will open in the spring of 2025.

The Moor Course and Arthur Hills Course

The Moor Course at The Highlands is very customer-friendly and is widely regarded as one of the members’ favorite tracks. The Arthur Hills Course takes golfers through a variety of landscapes, reaching a pinnacle on the 13th tee with a 350-foot drop from tee to green, overlooking 4,000 acres without a building in sight.

BOYNE Golf’s Flagship Property

Located across Little Traverse Bay and along the shores of Lake Michigan, west of Petoskey, is the nationally esteemed Inn at Bay Harbor and Bay Harbor Golf Club.

Additional Golfing Options

The third BOYNE Golf property, the Alps-inspired Boyne Mountain, is 30 minutes south of The Highlands. Apart from Boyne’s three resorts, the region’s Norman Rockwell-like lakeside resort towns of Petoskey, Harbor Springs, Charlevoix, Boyne City, and Traverse City have long been summertime playgrounds for those in the know – attracting people from all over the world.

To score a great golf package – or for more information – visit BoyneGolf.com or call 855.428.7447.