Tour Edge Launches the Exotics 725 Series

Focusing on Forgiveness, the Most Forgiving Exotics Lineup in Company History!

Tour Edge Exotics has been at the very top of the leaderboard with inertia for the past few years already but the new Exotics E725 Driver breaks the 10K combined threshold making it the most forgiving driver Tour Edge has ever made. The Exotics C725 Driver is not far behind for a low-spin, 445 cc head with a combined MOI of around 8700 g-cm2, making it one of the most forgiving low-spin models you’ll find on the market.

This focus on forgiveness even led to the design of the X725, a Super Game Improvment iron-wood with the brands highest ever MOI.

725 STARTED OUT AS TOUR-ONLY PROTOTYPES

One of the important aspects of the 725 was the ability to create Protypes for the PGA TOUR Champions that would help the design team in making tweaks along the way based on player feedback. Tour Edge had 40 of the 725-driver designs in play on tour as a prototype, making it their most played driver this season and had 90 of the prototype fairways/hybrids in play on the Champions Tour this year by 15 different players. The player’s feedback helped lead to a superior weighting system in the 725 including the ease of use of the new weight ports implemented in the 725C for added forgiveness. The C725 fairway has been the buzz of the tour and led to a smaller head shape for the 13-degree head. It also led to the cleaner looking Exotics head design with a beautiful all-carbon crown, as well as more muted sound in the E metals. Being out on the Tour first also led to a cleaner-looking more tour-friendly C725 Iron with more swing weighting adjustability. Bottom line, the players love for the prototypes have proven that Tour Edge has done everything they can to make 725 series a huge hit with golfers of all skill levels!

The Exotics C725 and E725 Series along with the X725 irons are available for pre-order at authorized Tour Edge golf shops around the world beginning October 15th and will be available in-store and for custom fitting starting on November 1st. Learn More and Shop Online at www.touredge.com.