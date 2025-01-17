unveils its new, limited-edition, a modern update to the classic Vokey Oil Can look, now available with the performance and technology of

The finish, newly refined and highly durable, is a nod to Vokey’s popular Oil Can finishes of past generations, which date all the way back to the Vokey 200 Series wedges.The new limited-edition finish is applied through a PVD treatment, which helps achieve a rich copper color while minimizing reflectivity and maximizing durability. Complementing the Oil Can finish is a custom copper-colored Golf Pride Z-Grip Cord grip with BV Wings and a Project X wedge shaft with an exclusive Brushed Chrome finish.

“A player has to love their wedge when they look down at it, and finish plays a key role,” said Master Craftsman Bob Vokey. “Having confidence in your wedge at address is hugely important.”

All 27 loft, bounce and grind combinations in the Vokey Design SM10 line, in both right- and left-hand models, can be ordered with the Oil Can finish through custom, in addition to a selection of loft, bounce and grind combinations available in stock.

Vokey Design’s SM10 Oil Can finish will be available globally beginning Thursday, March 27.

VOKEY SM10 PERFORMANCE & TECHNOLOGY



Shot versatility: With the new additions of the 58.06K and 60.06K lob wedges, Vokey SM10 wedges now feature 27 different loft, bounce and grind combinations to fit a variety of swing types, styles of play and course conditions. Playing the right wedge helps golfers achieve proper turf interaction and find the optimal strike position (grooves 2-5), resulting in a lower, more consistent flight with higher spin.

Full loft, bounce and grind options: 46.10F, 48.10F, 50.08F, 50.12F, 52.08F, 52.12F, 54.08M, 54.10S, 54.12D, 54.14F, 56.08M, 56.10S, 56.12D, 56.14F, 58.04T, 58.06K, 58.08M, 58.10S, 58.12D, 58.14K, 60.04T, 60.06K, 60.08M, 60.10S, 60.12D, 60.14K, 62.08M

Wedge grinds explained: https://www.vokey.com/explained/wedge-grinds

Distance and trajectory control: Vokey Design SM10 wedges feature optimized, progressive CG positions to achieve precision in distance and trajectory control. In the 46-52° models, the CG is lower for a better transition from the iron set and more consistent distance gapping. The CG is also pushed out closer to the center of the face, helping to eliminate excessive draw movement and provide a more solid feel, based on tour player feedback and testing. In lofts 54-62°, the CG is moved up and forward, which provides lower trajectory and a squarer face at impact. Loft-optimized CG allows for more consistent, controlled flight, better feel and tighter dispersion from the top end to the bottom end of a player’s wedge setup.

Maximum spin: Vokey’s patented Spin Milled groove cutting process provides a scoreline that delivers higher, more consistent spin, wedge after wedge. Vokey SM10 wedges feature TX9 grooves that are individually cut based on loft and finish: the grooves on the stronger-lofted wedges (46-54°) are cut narrower and deeper, while the higher-lofted wedges (56-62°) feature wider and shallower grooves.

A parallel micro-texture between grooves helps maximize spin on partial shots, and a high frequency heat treatment is applied to the impact area, doubling the durability of the groove edge compared to untreated grooves.

VOKEY WEDGE SELECTOR

The Vokey Wedge Selector tool on Vokey.com helps golfers select the proper loft, bounce and grind options for their swing and course conditions. Vokey recommends that golfers visit their local Titleist fitter to confirm the results. Experience the Vokey Wedge Selector tool at:

https://www.vokey.com/tools/wedge-selector-tool.aspx

ADVANCED PERSONALIZATION AND CUSTOM OPTIONS

Vokey Design SM10 wedges feature a modern, clean look, which provides a canvas for customization. The WedgeWorks custom options include: