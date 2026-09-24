Meet the PXG Lightning Family

PXG: An Exceptional Club Fitting Experience in Boston

Nothing Is Faster Than Lightning

If you are in the market for the perfect pairing of power and precision, PXG Lightning is for you.

I recently had the opportunity to go through a complete custom fitting for a PXG Lightning driver along with fairway woods, and a hybrid at the PXG Boston location. I can confidently say it was one of the best golf equipment experiences I have ever had. The professionalism throughout the fitting top notch and the results, near perfect. My ball flight and distance gaps are now exactly what I need to take my game to new levels!

Another aspect worth highlighting is the quality of PXG’s craftsmanship. The attention to detail in the driver, fairway woods, and hybrids of the new Lightnings were immediately apparent. The clubs look exceptional at address, and every component feels tour quality. The combination of aesthetics, technology, and performance creates a product that genuinely stands out to any player in the game through different head models and almost unlimited shaft options. Don’t just take my word for it, go read and watch the many positive reviews from the likes of MyGolf-Spy, Plugged in Golf and more.

Since receiving my custom-fit clubs, the benefits have become even more evident on the course. My driving distance has improved, my fairway-finding percentage has increased, and my confidence with long approach shots has grown significantly. The improved gapping in the top of my bag has also helped me execute shots more effectively.

For any golfer considering a club fitting, I highly recommend scheduling an appointment at PXG Boston or a location near you. An added benefit of getting fit in a store location is that you and shop all the latest PXG Apparel and Accessories on-site. Whether you are a low-handicap player seeking maximum performance or a recreational golfer looking for greater consistency and forgiveness, the PXG Lightning Lineup will not disappoint.

Meet the PXG Lightning Line-Up

PXG Lightning Driver: Powered by Frequency Tuned Face Technology, a Spined Sole, precision weighting, and fitting-driven adjustability to unleash explosive speed and distance.

Player Preference: Ideal for golfers who prioritize distance and want the ability to dial in launch, spin, and ball flight through fitting-driven adjustability.

My Impression: Having the ability to test combinations of the four different heads with multiple shafts was the selling point for me. I ultimately went with the Tour Mid 9 degree head with a MCA Diamana S+ 60 gram shaft at 45 inches. The sound and look of the head gave me more confidence to let it fly and my launch/spin rates were optimal giving me over 5 yards gained in average carry distance. I am already noticing the advantages off the tee! The PXG Lightning Drivers start at $649.

PXG Lightning Fairway Wood: PXG Lightning Fairway Woods combine optimized weighting, fast face technology, and confident turf interaction to deliver high launch, ball speed, and versatile performance.

Player Preference: Ideal for golfers who want a versatile fairway wood that launches easily and performs confidently from a variety of lies.

My Impression: The goal I had going into the fitting was to launch the ball at a higher flatter trajectory and gap out the top of my bag in order to add my 5 iron back into play. This was achieved quickly with a weaker lofted 3 metal and a stronger lofted 7 metal, both in the Lightning head instead of the Tour head. I now have two fairway finders, par five getters and long par 3 gamers I can trust thanks to PXG!

PXG Lightning Hybrid: PXG Lightning Hybrid blends optimized weighting, fast face design, and easy launch technology to deliver more stability, speed, and control in the long game.

Player Preference: Best for golfers seeking an easier-to-hit alternative to long irons with added forgiveness, launch, and long-game consistency.

My Impression: The carbon fiber crown and square head design provides me the look I was searching for. I find the playability to be excellent allowing me to hit a variety of shots based on lie and wind conditions with the distance control of an iron. Just like the rest of the line-up, the sound is pure! The PXG Lightning Fairways start at $379 and the hybrids at $329.

For more information, to schedule a fitting and/or shop online visit www.pxg.com or call 844.PLAY.PXG.