Play the 6th Annual Bretton Woods memorial Golf Tornament

Join the 6th Annual Bretton Woods “Say Goodnight to Hunger” Memorial Golf Tournament to Support Local Families in Need

Bretton Woods, NH — Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa is proud to announce the 6th Annual Bretton Woods Memorial Golf Tournament, a pivotal event in the fight against hunger in our community.

Set for Sunday, June 8, 2025, at the iconic Mount Washington Course, this tournament will directly benefit the Say Goodnight to Hunger campaign. Proceeds go to the New Hampshire Food Bank, providing crucial support to families facing food insecurity across the North Country. Did you know that one in five children in the area don’t know where their next meal will come from? This heart-wrenching reality drives our commitment to raising vital funds to ensure no family goes hungry. By joining us, you’re not just playing golf, you’re helping change lives.

Over the years, the tournament has grown into a meaningful tradition that brings together golfers, families, and the community to support those in need. The 2024 tournament raised nearly $9,000, helping the Food Bank distribute 13,984 meals in Coos County, a powerful reminder of how small actions can make a big impact.

“We are thrilled to continue this tradition of supporting the New Hampshire Food Bank and lifting up our community,” said Steve Janicek, Managing Director of Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa. “Together, we’re making a difference for families in need, right here in our own backyard.”

The tournament features an 18-hole golf scramble, designed to offer a fun and friendly atmosphere, along with various contests and games to keep participants entertained throughout the day. In addition to the golf tournament, the event will include a silent auction with incredible prizes, and a chance for attendees to win a dinner for two at Omni Mount Washington Resort & Spa by donating non-perishable food items to the New Hampshire Food Bank.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:

– 8:00 AM – Registration & Silent Auction

– 9:15 AM – Announcements and Group Photo

– 9:30 AM – Shotgun Start

– 2:00 PM – BBQ & Scoring

– 3:00 PM – Awards Ceremony & Silent Auction Winners Announced

TOURNAMENT REGISTRATION:

– $500 per team of four / $125 per player

– $200 per team of four / $50 per player for Omni Associate Teams

– $50 per person non-golfer BBQ option

HOW TO REGISTER:

– Deadline for registration is May 31, 2025.

– For more information and to register for the event, visit: Bretton Woods Say Goodnight to Hunger Golf Tournament

