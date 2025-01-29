CARLSBAD, Calif. (January 28, 2025) – Vokey Design releases the WedgeWorks A Grind, a low bounce lob wedge grind with a narrow, smooth sole that produces a fast feel through the turf. The A Grind features 4 degrees of bounce, and it is ideal for the player looking to smoothly slide the wedge under the ball and flight the ball higher while playing from firm turf and bunkers. WedgeWorks A Grind lob wedges are available now in 58- and 60-degree lofts and feature a Raw finish.

The A Grind was originally born out of the collaboration between Vokey Tour Representative Aaron Dill and 2006 U.S. Open champion Geoff Ogilvy, who was looking for a wedge that moved through firm turf faster than his gamer L Grind. Dill took Ogilvy’s feedback and removed the ribbon on the L grind, resulting in a smoothed-out sole that cut through the ground with less resistance.

Said Dill:

“I spoke with Geoff, and we got on the topic of Australian golf courses and how they compared to courses in America and around the world. I asked him some specific questions which resulted in an idea to design another lob wedge grind option that complemented the firm links-style conditions that players face – not just in Australia and Europe – but globally. Geoff has always been a low bounce player in his 60-degree, so I took his 60 L Grind wedge and removed the ribbon, resulting in a grind that moves through the turf quickly with very little resistance.”

WYNDHAM CLARK’S A GRIND LOB WEDGE SETUP

Titleist Brand Ambassador Wyndham Clark is among the players across the worldwide professional tours who game an A Grind lob wedge. Depending on course conditions, Clark either plays a WedgeWorks 58A lob wedge (bent to 59 degrees) or a WedgeWorks 60A lob wedge (also bent to 59 degrees). As loft is adjusted, so too is bounce, which is increased or decreased by the same amount. Clark’s 58A bent to 59 degrees is his higher bounce option, as adding a degree of loft increases bounce by a degree. His 60A bent to 59 degrees is his lower bounce option, decreasing bounce by a degree when the loft was reduced. Having two bounce options in the same sole allows Clark to keep his go-to A Grind even when conditions change.

Clark’s Win with the Wedge

Clark won the 2023 U.S. Open at the Los Angeles Country Club with his WedgeWorks 60A lob wedge (@ 59 degrees), which he used to set up several key up-and-downs throughout the week, including one on the par-3 11th hole that he described as “probably the best up-and-down of my career.”

“[The turf] was so firm, and I knew with my wedge that I have that’s very low bounce, I knew I could hit the shot… It was an amazing shot. This was probably difficulty wise, the hardest up-and-down I had all week, and I’d say probably the best up-and-down of my career.”

SM10 TECHNOLOGY

High and forward center of gravity progression – The CG is moved up and forward for SM10 lofts of 54-62 degrees, which provides lower trajectory and a squarer face at impact. The higher CG provides lower trajectory with more spin and greenside control, and moving the CG forward enables the face to square more easily at impact, resulting in a tighter dispersion.

Patented spin milled process for maximum spin – Every SM10 groove is cut to the edge to maximize spin. Each Vokey wedge is 100% inspected for utmost quality and performance.

ADVANCED PERSONALIZATION AND CUSTOM OPTIONS

Vokey Design SM10 wedges feature a modern, clean look, which provides a canvas for customization. The WedgeWorks custom options include:

Eight unique toe engravings

Stamping options | 10-character Straight/Freestyle stamping; 15 characters around the toe; and two lines of 10 characters each

Custom paint-filled | Loft and Grind markings and BV Wings logo

SM10 wedges can also be custom ordered with an industry-leading selection of shafts, grips, shaft bands and ferrules. For a complete list of options, visit www.Vokey.com.




