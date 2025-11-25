Certainly, a take-off on the movie, Field of Dreams quote, “If you build it, he will come.”

Well, this has been the case with McLemore Resort in the Lookout Mountain region of North Georgia.

In just one season, Cloudland at McLemore Resort has become one of the most sought out destinations in the Southeast.

Picture this if you can.

McLemore is nestled above the clouds (2,300 feet above sea level) and overlooks the panoramic views from Lookout Mountain in the town of Rising Fawn, Georgia. That’s not even half of it!

How about 245 well-appointed rooms, which includes 21 suites, over 20,000 square feet of meeting space, a full-service spa, several dining options and of course, golf!

The golf is spectacular and features two championship courses, The Highlands and The Keep and a 6-hole short course, called The Cairn. Designed by Rees Jones and Bill Bergin, the two 18-hole layouts are as good as it gets for mountain golf.

Playing to a par of 71, The Highlands course can be stretched to nearly 7,100 yards and features amazing views and vistas and requires keen strategy to successfully navigate the landscape. Not an easy task when concentration is at an all-time low due to the views of the area.

How good is the Highlands course? Golf Digest called the 18th hole, the best finishing hole in golf in 25 years!

The Keep, which just recently opened, sits on the eastern cliff edge of Lookout Mountain. Although not yet rated, the Keep currently plays to a par of 72 and is 6,892 yards in length. When crafting the course back in 2021, Jones felt that it “could host a major.” Certainly, high praise from the U.S. Open doctor!

McLemore is not just about golf. Although indoor space is limited to a modest 20,000 square feet, it’s nearly doubled when including the outdoor event space. Two ballrooms, which can be divided into six different spaces, as well as four separate meeting rooms, McLemore is the right fit for any company needing a spacious spot for their yearly retreat.

Oh, there is much, much more.

A full-service Spa and Fitness center is available to all guests. The Selah Wellness Retreat and Spa offer serenity at its highest level and features treatments that are designed and customized for everyone. Let’s not forget that the fitness center is open 24-hours!

“Selah is a natural extension of the serene landscape that surrounds us, and the exceptional experience that Cloudland has curated makes you feel at peace from the moment you check in,” said Mike Burton, managing director at Cloudland and McLemore Resort. ”We aim for a full sensory journey of relaxation, utilizing natural skincare and aromatherapy to restore balance to the mind and spirit throughout your entire stay here at Cloudland.”

Options abound when discussing culinary delights.

Inspired by McLemore’s Scottish heritage, the Auld Alliance is a high-end cuisine featuring amazing dishes from cured duck breast to a wood-fired pork chop, rack of lamb and of course, a dry-aged, bone-in ribeye. True to form, you must start your meal with foie gras “Haggis” and a dram of Whiskey.

The dinner wines are top notch from the expansive wine cellar and the Pièce de résistance could be a wonderful butterscotch Crème Brulé with brandied apples on a shortbread biscuit.

There is more than meets the eye at McLemore when it comes to food.

The Croft is for the more casual guest, featuring American fare with a delightful twist.

Serving breakfast, lunch and dinner, the Croft has simple menu options for each. Whether it be smoked salmon, biscuits & gravy or beef short rib hash, the breakfast menu has it all. Not to be outdone, lunch can be a fun time as well, with smoky mac & cheese, blfgt (bacon, lettuce and fried green tomatoes) and the staple of Americana, the Croft burger.

Dinner is also a wonderful option at the Croft. How about a starter of thick cut bacon, which features bourbon barrel sugar crust and candied jalapenos. A bison strip with asparagus and huckleberry is a wonderful entree.

The final spot of your edible delights is the Pocket Cafe. A very light fare for a quick breakfast of coffee, croissants or a fan favorite, the Breakfast Biscuit Sammie!

After finishing your morning round of golf or just taking the day off, it’s time to relax at the Skyside. This is a pool that goes above and beyond, no pun intended. Yes, you can get a snack or even a cocktail, or two, but how about the view!

One might ask, how do we get to McLemore. Simple. Just a two-hour drive from Atlanta, Nashville, Birmingham and Knoxville and only 30 minutes from Chattanooga. So, “Go the distance.”

If it’s peace and quiet you require, McLemore Resort is the place.

If it’s mountain golf at its best you need, McLemore Resort is the spot.

If it’s the serenity and enjoyment of life you seek, McLemore Resort is your next destination!