By Danny and Alice Scott – Couple of Travelers

Yes, cruises are again trending, but how about a luxury Caledonia Canal Cruise, golfing with your favorite foursomes? It’s the ultimate vacation with European Waterways. Our classic cruise without golf aboard the Spirit of Scotland in August was one of our most incredible trips. It was a year after a 17-day road trip golfing around Scotland, so we know that Scottish golf added to our barge experience would be icing on an already sweet cake.

Canal Cruising

Canal travel is slow and smooth, the scenery audacious, the service friendly, and the cuisine delectable – at least with our chef, Jim. From the champagne welcome with apps and petit fours to three meals a day and more, Jim surpassed all expectations with his culinary prowess.

Modeled after traditional Scottish steamers, the Spirit of Scotland is a hotel barge designed for an intimate, luxurious experience, welcoming up to 12 guests in six stylish, air-conditioned cabins located below the main deck, each with its own en-suite shower/bathroom and three portholes perfect for watching the scenery drift by at water level.

The captain’s bridge sits front and center on the main deck, with open-air walkways wrapping the ship. Plush living and dining spaces unfold, and a heated spa pool on the rear deck is ideal for sunrise soaking with coffee.

A spiral staircase leads to the expansive top deck. Strike the iconic “Titanic” pose at the rail (with a far happier ending) or recline as the Scottish Highlands drift past. Only by sailing through it can one truly grasp the vastness of Loch Ness. The scenery is breathtaking, and the sense of peace beyond compare. European Waterways has perfected the art of luxury barge travel with over 40 years sailing and serving.

Golf Options

Golf Cruises are private whole-barge charters available on numerous European Waterways vessels and include 3-4 tee offs. At least four passengers must be playing golf while non-playing guests are welcome with plenty of alternatives (follow the original Classic Cruise itinerary, explore on foot or by barge bicycle, or pursue other interests discussed at booking).

Golf cruises are available not only in the Scottish Highlands but in France, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, and Ireland. Golf itineraries are customized depending on course availability and proximity. High on the Scottish list is Cabot Highlands with the renowned Castle Stuart and new Old Petty courses over Moray Firth. Traditional options might include Fortrose and Rosemarkie, Royal Dornoch or beautiful Brora for seaside swings. Any course you play, your nineteenth hole awaits on the barge.

Caledonia Culture

Our Classic Cruise included excursions to Cawdor and Eileen Donan Castles, the Culloden Battlefield, and Clava Cairns -the stones that inspired Outlander. There was a Distillery Tour and a spectacular Birds of Prey interaction in Fort Augustus with a former Abbey backdrop. Each evening brought a cultural surprise. Playing dress-up with Ian in ancient garb and hearing Alan, the kilt-making bagpiper, explain the instrument, the clans, and the sporran – “a job offer,” he quipped – was silly, enlightening fun, while Sean and Hannah delighted us with jigs, reels, and a dance lesson.

2026 Pricing

A 6-night cruise aboard the 12-passenger Spirit of Scotland starts at USD $6,850 per person (based on two people sharing a cabin) and includes all gourmet meals, fine wines, an open bar for the duration, daily escorted excursions (golf or other), admissions, and private transfers at either end of the cruise.

Travel Tips

Come a day or two early and enjoy Inverness or fly into Edinburg and then take the scenic train north as we did, to meet the crew. Pack light but smart. Choose layers and colors you love to mix and match. It’s luxury leisure wear with a slightly dressier touch for dinners but leave the heels behind. Bring a swimsuit for the jacuzzi, and rest assured that robes and slippers await in the cabin.

Emotional Impact

We’ve been blessed to visit well over a hundred destinations in our 17 years of covering travel, and this fun filled, luxurious adventure stood out as a reflective journey. Maybe it was the progression through the many locks – an amazing feat of technology our dad celebrated every year, taking mom on a “surprise” visit to the Eisenhower Locks. Or maybe it was sailing for hours across Loch Ness with purple heather woven into the hills, passing castles with a slight breeze under cozy blankets on the upper deck. It was for all the people we connected with along the way. For so many reasons, it was simply the best!

Contact www.europeanwaterways.com to create your luxury trip of a lifetime with fellow golfers, family and friends.



