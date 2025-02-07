You are invited to join us in Las Cabos for what is sure to be an unforgettable experience. The Los Cabos Golf Fiesta takes place from December 3rd to the 8th.

Location

Located on the southern tip of the Baja Peninsula lies a paradise for golfers and couples. Wellness, adventure, cuisine, nightlife, and world-renowned greens are plenty in Los Cabos.

Accommodation

Stay at one of two five-star beachfront all-inclusive resorts: Pueblo Bonito Rose, offering one of the best stretches of beach in Los Cabos, or Pueblo Bonito Pacifica, elegantly modern and often considered one of the most romantic resorts in the world.

Golfing Experience

Throughout this five-night stay, golfers will be spoiled with a selection of three phenomenal courses. Puerto Los Cabos, a first-rate 27-hole complex, all three courses are championship layouts designed by two of golf’s most legendary figures, Greg Norman and Jack Nicklaus. Solmar Links, links golf that compares to none with breathtaking views of the Pacific Ocean on every hole, and maybe the most iconic hole in Los Cabos the cactus island green. Quivira Links may be the best of them all. Ranked as one of the top 100 in the world, this Nicklaus-designed course features stunning ocean views and thrilling drops from the tee to the fairway.

Extra Activities

But what truly makes this a special event is everything that happens pre-and-post round. Choose from dozens of exquisite dining options included in your stay; and an exciting array of inspiring activities like a sunset cruise, desert ATV riding, or dancing the night away at one of the up-scale local bars.

So whatever you’re interested in, Los Cabos has something for everyone. If you are someone who seeks authentic and inspired experiences, the Los Cabos Golf Fiesta is for you.

Escape to one of the most romantic destinations in the world – View Experience



