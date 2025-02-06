SQAIRZ Golf Shoes are made of a premium synthetic leather and should be cleaned differently than normal synthetic golf shoes. SQAIRZ recommends the following 2 options for cleaning our golf shoes:

Cleaning Option 1

Spray the shoes with Shout Stain Remover.

Clean off the dirt with a damp towel (make sure the towel is clean before getting it wet).

Wipe down the shoe with a dry towel (make sure the towel is clean before use).

Cleaning Option 2

Wipe down the shoes with any kind of mild wipe like Clorox Disinfecting Wipes, Wet Ones Antibacterial Hand Wipes or Huggies Natural Care Sensitive Baby Wipes.

Clean off any liquids left by the wipes.

Use a dry towel to wipe down the shoes (make sure the towel is clean).

SQAIRZ does not recommend using liquid soaps on our shoes, which can cause drying and cracking of the material. Also, please be aware: SQAIRZ golf shoes are waterproof, but you should avoid saturating your shoes and keep a towel handy on the course to wipe them dry should they get excessively wet.

