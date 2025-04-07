New Steel, Better Feel

All-New RTZ Wedges

The recipe for tour-level Wedges hasn’t changed much after all these years. Great spin. Pure feel. Sleek shape and versatile sole grinds. But with the all-new RTZ Wedges, we created a new recipe, with an all-new material, for our greatest achievement in Wedges to date.

Introducing Z-Alloy, our zero-compromise solution for a Wedge with zero design limitations.

RTZ Wedges are made from a ground-breaking steel formula we spent years developing: Z-Alloy. It’s significantly less dense, 10% softer than RTX 6 ZipCore Wedges, that improves our already legendary feel. And with our first ever zero-compromise approach to shaping, weighting, and center of gravity placement, we’re boasting forgiveness, consistency, and greenside control like we’ve never seen before.

Z-Alloy equips raw RTZ Wedges with an added level of performance consistency and durability thanks to its unique anti-rust properties.

According to our R&D testing, rusted grooves on our RTX 6 ZipCore Tour Rack Wedges can deteriorate, on average, 87% faster than a raw RTZ Z-Alloy Wedge. Additionally, RTZ Tour Rack Wedges retain up to 15% more spin over time compared to the previous generation. This means RTZ Tour Rack Wedges still deliver the look, feel, and sole customization that raw Wedge players demand, but without the long-misunderstood effects of rust across the striking area.

As you know by now, RTZ Wedges are made with Z-Alloy, our zero-compromise design approach for incredible feel, better durability, and more consistency for our best performing tour Wedges yet. Find your desired set and pre-order your favorite RTZ Wedge today.

