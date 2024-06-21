The Return of a Historic Golf Course: Met Links Set to Open June 27

Located in scenic East Providence, R.I., the well-anticipated Met Links public golf course is set to open its greens to the public on Thursday, June 27th, marking a climactic return of golf to the historic Metacomet property. The new Met Links is a beautifully restored version of the original golf course that was famously designed by the revered architect Donald Ross 100 years ago.

Reliving History

For all the golf lovers and history buffs out there, here’s some context. The Met Links golf course is a revitalization of the historic Metacomet property, originally fashioned by world-renowned golf course architect Donald Ross a century ago. Known for his innovative designs and artistic craftsmanship, Ross has gifted the golf world with some of its most beloved treasures, and the Met Links is a tribute to his genius.

In the planning and reconstruction of the course, Marshall Properties, Inc., left no stone unturned, preserving the charm of Ross’s original designs.

Marrying Tradition and Modernity

“Golf is a source of serenity and joy for many, and it is our privilege to bring this beautiful golfing hub back to the community,” says Lianne Marshall, co-owner of Marshall Properties, Inc. “We are excited about this rejuvenation project which makes golf more accessible to enthusiasts of all ages and skill levels.”

The revitalized course, boasting a par-34, nine-hole beautiful layout, manages to gracefully blend tradition and modernity. With seven original greens from the front nine and two additional greens inspired by the Ross’s design, playing at Met Links would be like walking through a beautiful, green time portal.

Attention Golf Architects: A Masterclass in Golf Architecture

The restoration and renovation of the course was led by the Northeast Golf Company (NGC), steered by the golf architect, Robert McNeil. The course design reflects a profound respect for the architectural trends and aesthetics of the past. McNeil states, “What lies within the Metacomet property is a rich history, an undeniable wealth of architectural heritage. Met Links has been crafted with careful consideration for Ross’s original work and the understanding of his design intent.”

Ready, Set, Swing!

Are you ready to tee off at this historic golf course? Cool! Met Links will be open for tee times daily from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., weather permitting, of course. You can book your tee times online starting today at metlinksgolf.com or by dialing the Pro Shop directly at (401) 414-7337.

But Wait, There’s More!

Aside from the main event – the golf course – Met Links offers a host of amenities for its guests. There’s the Pro Shop, equipped with golf merchandise and essentials, golf carts for an enjoyable cruise around the course, and a putting green for practice or a quick warm-up before the game. To top it all, residents of East Providence get a special discount. Lucky them!

It’s More Than Just a Game

This isn’t just a golf course; it’s history, it’s culture, it’s art. To be part of the Met Links golfing experience is to participate in a significant piece of golfing history, it’s a journey through Donald Ross’s masterpiece while having a delightful time. Are you excited about leagues, outings, and special events? Get in touch with Met Links’ dedicated customer service team at (401) 414-7337.

Join Us Today!

So, what are you waiting for? Lace up those golf shoes, pack that golf bag and head on over to the Met Links public golf course. It’s time to make history by being part of it. Book your tee time now at metlinksgolf.com.





