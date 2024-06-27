With help from its sponsor Icelandair, The Akureyri Golf Club hosted its annual Arctic Open Golf Championship this past week on June 20th– 21st. Akureyri Golf Club, the most northerly 18-hole golf course in the world, welcomed over 120 golfers from around the world who were seeking to play golf during the “Midnight Sun”.

This natural phenomenon occurs in the summer months in places north of the Arctic Circle or south of the Antarctic Circle, when the Sun remains visible at the local midnight. As a result, this tournament allows round the clock golfing with players partaking in 18 holes each day (night) as the sun barely dips below the horizon.

Icelandic female golfer Inga Lillý Brynjólfsdòttir from Reykjavik took the overall prize in her debut Arctic Open with Scottish former professional James Wilson up the scratch prize following 36 holes.

Wilson, fresh from his win, commented “The sun doesn’t go down at all, it’s crazy to be able to complete 18 holes through the night! I’ve never played on a golf course in the middle of summer where there are snow-capped mountains in the background, so it’s been amazing.”

The Akureyri Golf Club was founded in 1935, however, the first official Arctic Open Tournament took place in 1986. Over the years, the golf course has grown to become a challenging 18-hole championship course, measuring more than 6,600 yards in length. This unique course is in a natural setting and provides a lovely view of the surrounding countryside.

Footage from the event, is available at the link here while more information can be seen at the official Arctic Open website: https://www.arcticopen.is/en.

About Iceland

