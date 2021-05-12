Will you be spending Memorial Day Weekend enjoying the game of golf with your family and friends? If you are looking for some new gear for MDW, you must check out COBRA Golf’s latest addition to the Volition America Golf Collection – the Limited-Edition VOLITION RADSPEED and RADSPEED XB Drivers. A portion of all of these proceeds from the driver will go to the Folds of Honor Foundation, supporting the families of our American military heroes. Here are some key qualities and characteristics of the LE VOLITION RADSPEED Driver:

Gorgeous colors and overall look. The LE VOLITION RADSPEED Driver is designed in a beautiful patriotic Red, White, and Blue colorway with a stunning pearl white carbon crown and a blue PVD CNC Milled Infinity Face. Further, a Project X HZRDUS Smoke RDX Blue shaft in an IP finish and custom black and red Lamkin Crossline CONNECT grip finish off the unique look.

A choice in performance. The LE Volition driver is offered in two different models so that golfers can choose what kind of performance they are looking for. The driver comes in both RADSPEED and RADSPEED XB – the standard RADSPEED is offered in 9.0 degrees and features a traditional shape with front-biased weighting, while the RADSPEED XB is offered in 10.5 degrees and features rear-biased weighting with an 8g front weight to create balance of speed and maximum forgiveness!

COBRA Golf, a corporate division of PUMA, is an inclusive company that is promoting game enjoyment for golfers of all abilities, attitudes and styles. This driver is available on COBRA Golf’s website and retails for $549.00. Treat yourself to some new gear while also simultaneously giving back and supporting families of military heroes!