“Revolutionizing Golf with the Intelligence Tier from Blue Tees Golf”

Blue Tees Golf Enters a New Era with GAME 1.15.2 and Introduction of the Intelligence Tier

Imagine stepping on the golf course armed with satellite views and AI-powered insights baked into the tools you use to engage with the game. Exciting, right? Well, hold your breath because Blue Tees Golf just made this a reality with the release of GAME 1.15.2, introducing the exciting new Intelligence Tier.

The Intelligence Tier and What it Brings

At its core, the Intelligence Tier is an expanded toolset designed to enhance your entire golfing experience. This update manages to pull together an assortment of advanced application features that provide you with insights, visibility, and better tools to understand and improve your game throughout each round.

As a user, you’ll have access to the best that Blue Tees Golf has to offer, with AI-powered tools and course visualization options currently unparalleled in the industry.

Scout AI™ Virtual Caddie

Now, imagine a caddie that makes the smartest decisions based on a wide range of attributes. That’s exactly what the Scout AI™ Virtual Caddie is—a real-time, AI-powered companion providing guidance on shots using parameters such as personal club distances, course layout, and environmental conditions.

Post-Round Analysis Powered by AI

With this latest update, your golfing game will never end on the course. The AI Post-Round Analysis gives you detailed insights into your game. You’ll get estimated strokes for every major area of the game, breaking down your performance details and identifying areas for improvement.

Satellite View

To round it all up, Blue Tees Golf gives you access to high-resolution satellite imagery for superior shot visualization and precision in planning.

So, What’s in It for You?

With GAME 1.15.2, Blue Tees offers you a unique opportunity to understand your golf course layout better and interpret your performance using visual clarity backed up by actionable intelligence.

This latest update turns each round of golf into an opportunity to improve. By transforming raw data into actionable insights, it ensures you receive clear, understandable feedback about where to improve and what’s working.

Now, let’s get golfing! The power of AI is at your fingertips with the Intelligence Tier. Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a novice at golf, upping your game is just a download away. The Blue Tee’s GAME 1.15.2 update will be available for download from June 10, 2026, on both iOS and Android.

If you’re ready to take your golfing game to the next level, don’t wait! Download the Blue Tees’ GAME 1.15.2 and start redefining your golfing experience today!





