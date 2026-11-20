Golf has its traditions, but there’s always room for a little personality. During the holidays, a touch of Disney magic makes a thoughtful addition to any golfer’s wish list.

For those who love both the game and visiting the Walt Disney World® Resort Golf courses, operated by Arnold Palmer Golf Management, the right gift can bring great joy. A character-inspired towel hanging from a golf bag, a favorite Disney Character-inspired head cover protecting a trusty driver, or a course-branded keepsake can carry a memory long after the final putt.

Picture the next round at your home course. You reach into your bag, spot a familiar Disney character and recall a vacation morning when the only appointment that mattered was your tee time with friends. For a moment, you are back there: looking down the fairway, enjoying the company and wondering whether this might finally be the day your putter cooperates.

That is the appeal of bringing home something you can use. Now imagine giving that feeling to someone else.

For Christmas shoppers visiting one of the Walt Disney World® Resort Golf courses, operated by Arnold Palmer Golf, a stop at the golf shop is part of the fun. Browse the clubhouse serving Disney’s Palm, Magnolia and Oak Trail courses, or visit the shop at Disney’s Lake Buena Vista Golf Course, located below The Turf Club at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa. Give yourself time to look beyond what first catches your attention.

A thoughtfully chosen accessory shows you noticed what makes that person happy—not just playing golf, but the characters, places and experiences that make it personal. Wrapped beneath the tree, an everyday essential becomes something more: a reminder of a favorite trip, a shared round or another visit still to come.

The best choice does not have to be the biggest purchase, either. Sometimes one small detail makes a gift unmistakably theirs.

What would your favorite golfer reach for before every round? Which character would make them smile? What would bring back the feeling of a Disney vacation on an otherwise ordinary weekend morning? Let those answers guide your selection.

There is also something satisfying about choosing a gift with a particular person in mind. Perhaps it is for the golfer who never misses a chance to quote a favorite character, or the family member already planning the next trip before the current one ends.

NEW Merchandise Catalog

For those hoping to shop from home, a little planning is in order. Walt Disney World Golf, operated by Arnold Palmer Golf Management, has launched a new remote ordering service for select merchandise usually sold exclusively in its golf shops.

“Our growing retail team spent considerable time curating a new catalog and preparing for this service, and we’re truly excited about this enhancement,” said Bruce Gerlander, General Manager, Arnold Palmer Golf Management.

Shoppers can start by visiting the new Golf merchandise page, which features a 20-page digital catalog with photos, descriptions and prices for available products. Once you identify something you would like to buy, complete the merchandise inquiry form at the bottom of the page, and a member of the merchandise team will respond to your submission.

The catalog features sustainable drinkware, pin flags, headwear, belts, golf bags, custom wedges, gloves, golf balls, gift cards and other keepsakes. Merchandise orders require a minimum purchase of $50, and no discounts apply. Orders currently ship from Lake Buena Vista to residential addresses in the 48 contiguous United States.

Of course, holiday shopping does not have to be entirely selfless. If a little something for your own golf bag makes it into the purchase, consider it a souvenir with a promising future.

Walt Disney World Golf gift cards can also be purchased online and used for rounds at the resort’s golf courses, golf shop purchases and instructional programs.

Learn more at golfwdw.com/merchandise.