Southwest Resorts for Couples

There is nothing like a getaway to spice up a relationship and now more than ever, couples might need a change of scenery. Call it travel therapy, navigating inevitable roadblocks with humor to explore new activities, indulge in luxury or simply retreat with a different point of view. Lingering pandemic precautions make it safer and more appealing for couples to journey together. Golf courses are designed in the prettiest places, so whether one or both play the game, here are 15 special golf resorts in the southwest for couples to feast and frolic when ready, with masks and sanitizer, of course.

Texas

Horseshoe Bay Resort rocks along Lake LBJ with Slick Rock, Apple Rock and Ram Rock courses by RTJ Sr. plus Nicklaus’s Summit Rock and a tropical 18 hole putting course surrounding the circular Whitewater 360 Bar. Lounge at the lakeside pool with the largest jacuzzi in Texas or cruise the lake on a rented pontoon, kayak or paddleboard at The Marina. www.hsbresort.com

La Cantera Resort and Spa hosted the Texas Valero Open for 15 years on their Resort Course. Discover Hill Country wineries or head to the San Antonio River Walk where barge cruises are a blast sailing by the shops, restaurants and museums. Consider stopping at Paris Hatters for a Stetson hat like the Pope did. And remember The Alamo. www.lacanteraresort.com

Omni Barton Creek Resort and Spa is hidden in the hill country surrounding the capitol of Texas with four championship courses, two by Fazio rated #1 and #3 by Golf Magazine plus Coore Crenshaw and Arnold Palmer designs. The city of Austin is also known as the music capitol with over 250 live venues – ideal for couples to swing, swoon and croon. www.omnihotels.com/hotels/austin-barton-creek

Arizona

Fairmont Scottsdale Princess is for lovebirds – literally, the peach faced, green/blue- feathered flocks, flit between swaying palms. El Toro, one of four restaurants overlooks the 18th hole of the TPC Stadium Golf Course, home to the Waste Management Phoenix Open with the Champions Course next door. Guests enjoy six pools, premium boutiques and a phenomenal spa. Evening romance is ignited by firepits. www.fairmont.com/Scottsdale

The Boulders Resort and Spa is named for the ancient, gigantic granite rocks that dot the landscape. Guest casitas and villas serve as desert cradles, many bordering the two 18-hole championship courses. The Golden Door Spa features a labyrinth and Tai chi lessons from a real Chinese guru. Rock climbing, hot air ballooning and desert jeep tours can be arranged. www.theboulders.com

The Westin Kierland Resort and Spa pays tribute to Scotland. A bagpiper summons golfers home, with a brilliant sunset backdrop. Three nines- Acacia, Ironwood, and Mesquite may be played in rented kilts with a fleet of fun golf transport options – Golfboards, Golfbikes, Segways, carts and TurfRiders (think scooters). Scotch tasting and fine dining top the day off. www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/phxws-the-westin-kierland-resort-and-spa/

Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North is where “desert romance meets outdoor adventure.” Tom Weiskopf’s Monument and Pinnacle Courses provide premium real estate for wildlife and celebrities. In the shadows of Pinnacle Peak Mountain, bobcats, javelinas or roadrunners are seen by day with star gazing by night. Guests are wrapped in the lap of luxury with Troon quality service. www.fourseasons.com/scottsdale

The Phoenician has revitalized every aspect of the famous resort. The relocated Phoenician Spa includes a rooftop pool with striking views. Architect Phil Smith converted the original 27 holes into a full and fun 18-hole resort golf course, managed again by Troon. The resort hugs Camelback Mountain for scenic hikes. The area has over 200 golf courses and a plethora of outdoor dining venues. www.thephoenician.com

Loew’s Ventana Canyon is member owned with spacious all-suite accommodations for guests at The Lodge. Ventana means window in Spanish and the two Ventana Canyon Golf courses serve as tee to green windows to the Santa Catalina Mountains and Sabino Canyon. Relax by the pool and lush landscaping, hit the sports courts or explore the vibrant southwest pueblo that is Tucson. www.loewshotels.com/ventana-canyon

The Ritz Carlton at Dove Mountain has 26 miles of hiking trails with guided tours combined with 27 holes that Jack Nicklaus carved into the canyons and arroyos. The infinity pool overlooks the Tucson valley while iconic saguaros loom like giants marching to the crest above the resort. Sunset Celebrations spotlight a Native American flautist on the hillside, as his harmonious chords echo through the canyon. www.ritzcarlton.com/en/hotels/arizona/dove-mountain

Palm Springs

The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort and Spa annually hosts the first LPGA major event. Mountain views mirror off the lake where the winner traditionally takes her plunge. Palm Springs Walk of Stars is minutes away along with high end shops and homes of the rich and famous. Take the Celebrity Tour or feel like a star yourself, in the sunny Palm Springs area. www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/pspwi-the-westin-mission-hills-golf-resort-and-spa/

Indian Wells Golf Resort partners with four hotels in walking distance, the Hyatt Regency, Miramonte, Indian Wells Resort Hotel, and Renaissance Esmeralda, all with spas. Vue Grille & Bar is well named with a patio for watching the desert scenery and golfers. The Celebrity Course plays against the San Jacinto mountain background. The Players Course by John Fought is a shot maker’s delight. www.indianwellsgolfresort.com

Los Cabos

Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort is all inclusive and exclusively for adults. Jack Nicklaus’s dramatic Quivira course is for guests and members only. After golf, couples might laze in the intimate canopied swing beds on the beach, share a massage or shuttle to Cabo San Lucas for a boat tour and snorkeling around Land’s End and the famous Arch. www.pueblobonito.com/resorts/pacifica

One & Only Palmilla is a five-star stunning property, secluded on one of the few swimmable beaches in the area. Pools are strategically perched for whale watching. Three nines by Nicklaus and managed by Troon Golf are challenging and thrilling. The Ocean Course number 3’s green teases the beach with perhaps a yacht on the water and mansions above for the gallery. www.oneandonlyresorts.com/palmilla

Grand Solar at Rancho San Lucas is the newest resort in Los Cabos with three types of luxurious accommodations, all with ocean views. Every hole of Greg Norman’s signature course also has a sweeping Pacific Ocean view. Spanning three different ecosystems, it is perfectly situated within 30 minutes of artisan shopping, downtown nightlife and the San Jose del Cabo International Airport. www.ranchosanlucas.com