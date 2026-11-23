When this 8,000-acre golf and lakefront development was conceived by one of the region’s most prominent developers in the early 1970s, the resort-style community became an exclusive mountain getaway for Atlanta urbanites who lived just an hour away from this pristine destination. The peaceful retreat was so popular permanent roots were established by regular visitors, evolving into a thriving second-home community with some 3,000 property owners.

Around 2006, lightning burned down their clubhouse, forcing them to rebuild again. Of course, private club/resort living trends dramatically changed in the subsequent decades and the community’s ‘new’ clubhouse became outdated. Two years ago, after months of planning sessions and resident surveys, Atlanta-based Kuo Diedrich Chi Architects assumed the “Renew Big Canoe” initiative assignment with a sense of pride.

As a longtime local firm entrusted to help reimagine this regionally iconic resort community, it was more than an honor considering Big Canoe was created by the late Tom Cousins – the legendary developer responsible for shaping the Atlanta skyline, bringing the NBA Atlanta Hawks to town and purchasing East Lake Golf Club as a vehicle for community redevelopment.

For the KDC team involved in Big Canoe, the main architectural objectives were aimed at improving the facility’s overall functionality and appearance while preserving its rustic characteristics without tearing anything down. Consequently, the $6.8-million restoration project affected practically every aspect of the existing 28,800-square-foot clubhouse except for the kitchen and added 6,000 square feet of new clubhouse space.

First and foremost, the complete makeover resulted in something dramatically more functional and attractive from a membership perspective. Equally as important, the clubhouse additions/renovations, which addressed years of deferred maintenance, also greatly enhance and support the community’s other lifestyle amenities/infrastructure, ensuring Big Canoe remains attractive and financially sustainable for years to come.

For instance, when the popular destination previously hosted large events for resort guests and/or residents, the rest of clubhouse was effectively shut down to other members. Now, with several new hospitality areas, residents are personally able to maximize the use of their clubhouse like never before and still co-exist with outside banquets.

“This is a big place with thousands of people who live there, and (the old clubhouse) was painfully undersized when they had big events,” says KDC principal JC Chi, who was intimately involved in overseeing the project’s new design.

Despite numerous modifications and efforts to try improving/updating the clubhouse after it was rebuilt in ’08, the membership recognized they had to start from scratch to not only have a more functional clubhouse but something that finally took advantage of the facility’s most valuable real estate: “The million-dollar views of the surrounding mountains and lakes,” retired Big Canoe GM Scott Auer aptly said.

Of course, this breathtaking setting is why folks have flocked to this place for generations, but the previous building was never really designed to maximize the scenery, added Auer, who oversaw the project as one of the club’s resident members. Where the former clubhouse did indeed capture some of these picturesque vistas happened to be some of the “best spaces being used for banquets/guests,” Auer said, not for owners’ daily use necessarily.

One of the more transformative architectural ideas, Auer pointed out, was completely redesigning the banquet side of the building now called the Overlook. The reimagined event space, which previously featured an outdoor pavilion for members, was fully enclosed and converted into a distinct new ballroom without disrupting member access.

Meanwhile, members gained a new casual covered indoor-outdoor hospitality venue on the opposite side of the building, situated just off their dining room and the club’s signature new Horseshoe Bar, a plan reminiscent of the Indianapolis Colts’ team logo. This popular new venue also happens to be better aligned with prior member traffic.

For example, now when golfers come off the 18th green and park their carts next to the pro shop, two new monumental stairs lead them right upstairs for more membership fun. As KDC Senior Project Manager Greg O’Neal explained, after enclosing the pavilion for partygoers, golfers lost a valuable covered spot to gather outside.

“Now if there’s an event, members still have a place to go eat and drink,” O’Neal said, and yes, the wrap-around terrace and indoor/outdoor bar service comes with some of the club’s best views. Another popular addition is the custom-designed walk-in wine cellar inside the members’ dining room, clearly elevating that dining experience.

Tracey Rhodes, another Atlanta-based firm that specializes in clubs and hospitality, was involved in the new-look interior design. Big Canoe’s POA president Terry Stewart said the new clubhouse is more than just a building.

“It’s a symbol of what we can accomplish when we come together as a community,” Stewart said at the grand reopening. “Bringing the clubhouse back to life for us is super, super wonderful and a great thing.”

Great for both members and non-members alike.