How do you celebrate a half century of private club excellence? When you’re the Club at Quail Ridge in Boynton Beach, Florida, known for being the quintessential golfer’s club throughout its 50-plus years of existence, you do it of course by opening a ‘new’ $12.5 million North Course and revamping the club’s practice facilities.

The new North layout, which reopened in January 2025, is just the latest addition to this award-winning community comprising 946 residences. Indeed, there’s not many private residential golf developments that have the distinction of being recognized as both a Platinum Club of America and part of the Distinguished Clubs network.

Designed by architects Dana Fry and Jason Straka of Fry/Straka Global Golf Course Design, the new North course is actually a complete renovation of the club’s Joe Lee-designed layout that debuted in 1977. Lee also designed the club’s original South Course in 1974 that would go on to be the beloved home course to famed members Claude Harmon and Sam Snead and many of the country’s most storied amateur golfers.

Among the club’s noted top amateurs that belonged to Quail Ridge were Dale Morey, John Owens and Ralph Bogart, who went on to form the elite Society of Seniors organization in 1983 with Quail Ridge as the longtime headquarters. Not content on resting on its rich golf heritage, however, and coming on the heels of renovating its signature South Course in 2019 to the tune of $7.2 million with a new Bobby Weed-designed layout and irrigation system, Quail Ridge members now have now have 36 holes of practically brand new world-class private golf to enjoy.

The North Course was just the latest anniversary gift for the member-owned club that approved $21.45 million worth of club and community-wide renovations and enhancements during the club’s 50th anniversary year in 2024. For instance, Quail Ridge racquet sports enthusiasts had the spotlight shone on them when they celebrated the grand opening of their new $5.5-million Racquet Sports Pavilion as part of the club’s ongoing Long Range Master Plan.

The two-story, 17,000-square-foot Racquet Sports Pavilion features two upstairs multi-purpose rooms and 360-degree covered viewing areas with seating, further enhancing one of Florida’s finest private club venues for tennis and growing pickleball fans. Last February, member Anna Leigh Waters, the world’s top-ranked professional pickleball player, hosted a special exhibition to help celebrate the new facility.

Overall, Quail Ridge committed and/or completed more than $60 million in capital improvements during the 12-year tenure of former COO William “Bill” Langley, who retired last October. All of these remarkable club renovations/improvements helped Quail Ridge move up to No. 69 in the recently released 2027-28 Platinum Clubs of America rankings for country clubs

Of course, the membership’s most monumental project to date was gaining approval to build their new $23 million clubhouse that opened to rave industry reviews in December 2017. The 66,000-square-foot clubhouse, designed by acclaimed Peacock + Lewis Architects and Planners of nearby North Palm Beach, forever changed the fabric of Quail Ridge. Peacock + Lewis also designed the club’s award-winning Racquet Sports Pavilion.

“During the last five years, Quail Ridge has really gone through a renaissance of sorts,” Langley said leading up to the grand opening of the new Racquet Sports Pavilion during the club’s semi-sesquicentennial. “Much of this success is due to our wonderful members, committees, and boards who began working with management years ago to reimagine the ‘Quail Ridge of tomorrow.’ This is a fantastic time in our history for our members, as well as our staff, to witness these projects come together during our 50th anniversary (in 2024).”

By no means is Quail Ridge done with rebuilding the community’s various amenities. According to the club’s Fall newsletter, Board President Tom Cash said the membership has been notified about plans to expand pickleball capacity by four courts. Next steps are finalizing plans; distributing the plans to the membership, a town hall, and then a member vote, Cash wrote.

Meanwhile, Cash notes the club continued to fine tune the North Course and “invested significantly last summer to thin plantings, maintain grass near hazards at a higher height to reduce lost balls, and trim around bunkers.” On the South Course, Cash added, “we restored 42 bunkers to Bobby Weed’s original design, and the results exceeded our expectations. As you have read, a second round of 30 bunkers, plus the two in the short game area, is now underway. Our goal is to finish before the Christmas holidays, and work is limited to one hole at a time. When this round is complete, 51% of South Course bunkers will be fully renovated.”

Also, Director of Agronomy Blair Kirby’s team added four positions dedicated solely to playability, and Gregg Byrick joined the team to lead community and golf course landscaping. To be sure, the 50th-anniversary celebratory spirit is alive and well at Quail Ridge, evident by the community being ranked in the top 15% of clubs in the Club Benchmarking database when it comes to membership being satisfied with the overall experience. That also explains why more than 650 members attended the recent “Paradise Season Kickoff Party,” Cash notes.

Indeed, for a place historically known as the quintessential golfer’s club, as well as one of the country’s top tennis communities, the Club at Quail Ridge can now simply be described as “Paradise.”

Scott Kauffman is widely published and quoted by mainstream media as the leading journalist for golf, private club and resort-style real estate. He is a former Sports Reporter with USA Today, Baseball Weekly and the Orlando Sentinel, and ex-Senior Business Writer for Golfweek and Golfweek Superintendent News, where he covered golf course maintenance and global golf development. Based in Florida’s Orlando/Sarasota region, Kauffman also holds a Florida real estate brokerage license. Follow: Facebook | X

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