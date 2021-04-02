Ready For Occupancy Two Three-Bedroom Penthouses Overlooking The Lake And The Golf Course

Lake Village is conceived to bring you a once-in-a-lifetime experience, combining design and aesthetics with nature, the highest level of comfort, and spaces designed to provide a feeling of freedom you look for within the exclusive community of Cocotal Golf and Country Club.

Enjoy the comforts and amenities of this project like no other space can provide: recreation area, lake view, and 24-hour security, fulfilling a dream of becoming an intelligent owner. Appreciate the glory of a marvelous landscape and breathe the fresh morning air while experiencing the serenity of the oasis on the golf course, where all the elements needed to have a truly valuable and memorable time-align in harmony. This development benefits from CONFOTUR, an incentive from the Dominican government for investors which provides a 15-year property tax and transfer tax exemption.

HASSLE-FREE 10% ANNUAL RETURNS UP 10% ANNUAL RETURN

PRIVATE CLUB WITH POOL AND BAR INFINITY POOL WITH LAKE VIEW RESTAURANT GOLF COURSE PLAYA CORAL PRIVATE BEACH CLUB

EXCLUSIVE ACCESS TO SPORTS FACILITIES, GYM, BEACH, AND POOLS OF THE MELIÁ CARIBE BEACH