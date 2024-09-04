Experience Unforgettable Moments at Wine, Dine & Jazz Festival

jazz festival

Are you a jazz enthusiast, a foodie, or a wine connoisseur? Or perhaps you’re all three? Then, clear your schedule for Friday, November 8th and Saturday, November 9th, and join us for the19th annual Wine, Dine & Jazz Festival at Horseshoe Bay Resort. Nestled in the heart of the scenic Central Texas Hill Country, this premier golf resort is part of the Crescent Hotels & Resorts’ Latitudes collection.

The Perfect Blend of Food, Wine, and Jazz

Imagine spending a weekend immersed in an extravaganza of exquisite cuisine, fine wine, and soothing jazz music. It’s a unique combination, and yet, at Horseshoe Bay Resort, we bring these elements together to create a truly unforgettable experience. This festival is not just a celebration for your palate but also an immersive experience for all your senses.

Experience the Magic of Wine, Dining, and Jazz

Lineup? Brace yourselves for culinary marvels by a host of celebrity and local chefs. For the wine lovers, we have lined up tastings from 14 Texas Hill Country Wines. And for the music aficionados, get ready to be serenaded by some of the finest jazz musicians around.

Culinary Extravaganza: Meet the Chefs

At the festival, you’re not just tasting incredible dishes, you’re also getting a peek into the minds of the fabulous chefs preparing them. From Texas and beyond, these culinary magicians would be treating us with their specialty dishes. Joining the culinary team of Horseshoe Bay Resort are Chef Jernard Wells, an honored chef at the James Beard house; Chef Ali Clem, the mastermind behind the succulent Texas-style smoked brisket at the renowned La Barbecue in Austin; and Chef Jo Chan, former Top Chef contender and the founder of Bureau de Poste.

What’s a Festival Without Some Stellar Performances?

The festival promises more than just a culinary experience. Get ready to immerse yourself in captivating performances by some of the best jazz musicians around. From the versatile and prolific acoustic guitarist Peter White to Chris Walker, who was Al Jarreau’s Musical Director; Grammy Award-Winning keyboardist Gregg Karukas; Austin-based soul singer B. Valentine, and many more, the festival has everything to keep your feet tapping all weekend long.

The Schedule of Events

The two days of the festival are strategically planned to ensure maximum enjoyment. Here’s a quick glance at what the event schedule looks like:

Friday, November 8

Wine Pairing Dinner

Reception at 6:00PM | Dinner at 6:30PM

Guests would experience a five-course wine pairing dinner in accompaniment to enticing live jazz playing in the background.

Saturday, November 9

Cooking Demonstrations with Celebrity Chefs

Demonstrations From 10:00AM-12:45PM

The day commences with live cooking demonstrations by the celebrity chefs presenting their signature recipes. The festival then proceeds to the Wine & Jazz stroll in the afternoon where guests can taste exquisite dishes paired with the finest wine selections.

Wine & Jazz Stroll

1:00PM-4:00PM

Stay Options and Packages

There are one-night and two-night packages available for the festival and include events like the Wine Pairing Dinner, cooking demos, and the Wine & Jazz Stroll, along with accommodation at the resort. For more information on these packages, please call 877-611-0112 or visit the website.

Your Weekend Getaway Starts Here.

Get ready to immerse yourself in a weekend of delightful cuisine, soulful music, and the finest wines. With stellar performances, cooking demonstrations, and more, it’s a weekend you won’t forget anytime soon. So, come, be a part of the 19th Wine, Dine & Jazz Festival. To book your experience, click here.





