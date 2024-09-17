Golf & Pickleball Mixture Trend

Golf and pickleball venues partake in putts and paddles

They are two accessible and fun sports becoming more intrinsically linked. Golf and pickleball have their differences of course, but recently, we are seeing several facilities throughout the northeast combining these two diverse sports at a single site, and why not?

Both sports attract a wide audience of players, from children to elders. In addition, while both golf and pickleball are not necessarily easy activities. Skill level can be improved with both practice and passion.

Among many premiere spots for golf and pickleball is Owl’s Nest Resort in Thornton, NH. The facility features thirteen pickleball courts open to the public from May through October. In fact, Tennis Resorts Online rated Owl’s Nest as the #2 Pickleball Resort in the world. Owl’s Nest also offers lessons, clinics, and round robins.

Similarly, Black Rock Country Club in Hingham, MA has also jumped on the pickleball bandwagon. Golfers in New England and beyond all know that Black Rock is one of the most family friendly golf destinations in the region.

The facility has also become a hotbed for tennis with five lighted and wind screened courts. Now, you can add pickleball to this varied menu. Black Rock features three lighted pickleball courts good for winter recreation. Members can also participate in Ladder Play, League Play, and the Black Rock Paddle Championships.

Like Owl’s Nest, it is all about providing a comfortable and welcoming atmosphere for pickleball enthusiasts. At the Thornton, NH facility, Owl’s Nest offers pickleball clinics, group outings, and tournaments. They even have a Pickleball Tournament Package where participants can stay and play in the White Mountains.

One of the nicer aspects at Black Rock is how they have linked the new popularity of pickleball with the traditional formality of golf. Players are required to wear tennis sneakers, and white or 90% white attire. Proper attire for men include collared shirts or short sleeves with no cutoffs, short shorts, tank tops or bathing suits. I like this structure. Black Rock also offers a warming hut where leagues and teams can gather between pickleball matches.

In Groton, MA, Groton Country Club is another place where golf and pickleball fans can quench their thirsts. Groton has pickleball courts available, but plan ahead because courts must be reserved at least one hour before your desired play time. There is a Court Reserve Profile link on the country club website.

Like Black Rock, pickleball players can play into the fall season at Groton with court times available through the closing date of November 4, 2024. There are weekday and weekend times from morning until evening.

Another prime golf haven now deeply committed to pickleball is Pine Brook Country Club in Weston, MA. This close to Boston spot has both challenged and delighted golfers for 100 years with a tough course in picturesque surroundings.

With indoor and outdoor courts available, Pine Brook’s pickleball game is establishing its own tradition. The pickleball programs offer various instructional and play opportunities for adults and juniors of all ages and abilities. As at Black Rock, proper attire and footwear are required.

Several of these pickleball paradises not only offer courts, play times, and fine facilities, but also grow the game of pickleball with lessons to improve play and create new competitors in the game.

At Groton CC, instructor Sue Adams is certified by the Professional Pickleball Registry and the Professional Tennis Registry, and has been coaching since 2017. She is a USA and Royal Pickleball Club Ambassador.

In Hudson, MA golf and pickleball can be found at one of the most popular facilities in New England, Charter Oak Country Club. Four outdoor pickleball courts are available with clinics running throughout the spring, summer, and fall.

So, why have so many traditional golf facilities and country clubs embraced pickleball as an offering to customers? It comes down to the numbers. In January of 2024, USA Pickleball released some amazing figures on the growth of the game.

There are now nearly 12,000 places to play the game in the country, up by 1,000 over 2023. There are also over 50,000 courts with nearly 80,000 member players. USA Pickleball sanctioned 195 tournaments in 2023 including National Championships and National Indoor Championships.

Over the past year, over 1000 new paddles and nearly 100 new pickleballs have been approved, and over $300 million has been invested in new facilities. The aforementioned regional facilities have recognized and are now riding this wave of popularity

Charter Oak promotes pickleball as a great way to get low-impact exercise in recreational play with friends and family. And of course, they offer the pickleball version of the 19th hole, a post-game outdoor bar.

As in Groton, pickleball clinics and lessons are provided for players who want to further learn or improve their games. Private and youth lessons are also available throughout the year for those who are new to these sports or more experienced players who want to refine their techniques.

In keeping with decorum, men and boys must wear tennis shorts or pants with polos, crew-collared tennis shirts, or t-shirts with tennis/pickleball themes. Women and girls must wear tennis shorts, skirts, or dresses with tank tops, polos, crew-collared tennis shirts, or tennis/pickleball-themed t-shirts.

Throughout the northeast and along the eastern seaboard, traditional golf facilities, courses, and country clubs are recognizing the demographic similarities in golfers and pickleballers. This fact is changing the often stodgy and stubborn mindsets of many traditional golf venues.

What it comes down to is variety and customer satisfaction. If a facility can inspire their current golfers to get interested in pickleball, it results in more time and money spent at the club, but let’s not reduce this to mere economics. The mingling of golf and pickleball is really about staying active, interacting with fellow enthusiasts, and combining time-tested and contemporary passions for two terrific sports.

John Molori is an author and columnist for numerous publications.




