3rd U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship – Fact Sheet

COURSE SETUP

Brooklawn Country Club will be set up at 6,011 yards and will play to a par of 37-35–72.

BROOKLAWN COUNTRY CLUB HOLE BY HOLE

Hole 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 Total Par 5 3 4 4 3 4 5 5 4 37 Yards 440 176 338 387 165 351 536 394 333 3,120

Hole 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Total Par 3 5 4 4 4 3 4 4 4 35 Yards 119 512 386 311 393 127 322 377 344 2,891

Note: Yardages subject to change.

ABOUT BROOKLAWN COUNTRY CLUB

Brooklawn Country Club has a strong tradition of giving back to the game through the hosting of numerous amateur and professional championships, including four previous USGA championships: the 1974 U.S. Junior Amateur, won by David Nevatt; the 1979 U.S. Women’s Open, won by Jerilyn Britz; the 1987 U.S. Senior Open, won by Gary Player; and the 2003 U.S. Girls’ Junior, won by Sukjin-Lee Wuesthoff.

Brooklawn joined the United States Golf Association in 1896. The original golf course was a nine-hole layout on what was then rolling farmland. The course was expanded to 18 holes in 1911. Almost 20 years later, A. W. Tillinghast, one of history’s premier golf architects who also designed courses at Winged Foot Golf Club, Baltusrol Golf Club, Bethpage State Park and Quaker Ridge Golf Club, redesigned the course at Brooklawn into its present form. Over the years, very thoughtful changes have been made with the guidance of course architect Ron Forse, who specializes in Tillinghast designs. The intent has been to maintain the integrity of what Tillinghast built, but to adapt certain aspects of the course to the modern game.

Several widely recognized golfers have been associated with the club. Gene Sarazen, one of five players to have won all four professional men’s major championships, worked as an assistant golf professional at Brooklawn in his teenage years and maintained a lifelong relationship with the club. Georgianna M. BishopBishop, one of the early champions of women’s golf, was a Brooklawn member who captured the 1904 U.S. Women’s Amateur at Merion Golf Club.

WHO CAN ENTER

The championship is open to any female professional or amateur who is 50 years of age on or before July 29 and whose Handicap Index does not exceed 7.4. Entries closed on June 9.

QUALIFYING

In 2021, qualifying was conducted over 18 holes at 16 sites nationwide between June 15 and July 15. Qualifying sites were located in 15 states, including two in California.

CHAMPIONSHIP FIELD

A starting field of 120 players will be cut after 36 holes to the low 50 scorers and ties.

SCHEDULE OF PLAY

Eighteen holes of stroke play are scheduled each day from Thursday, July 29, through Sunday, Aug. 1. In the case of a tie after 72 holes, a two-hole aggregate playoff will commence immediately following the conclusion of the fourth round.

Thursday, July 29 (18 holes, stroke play)

Friday, July 30 (18 holes, stroke play)

Saturday, July 31 (18 holes, stroke play)

Sunday, Aug. 1 (18 holes, stroke play)

TELEVISION COVERAGE

Golf Channel will televise the final two rounds of the 2021 U.S. Senior Women’s Open.

Day Network Time (EDT) Program

July 31 Golf Channel 2-5 p.m. Third Round

Aug. 1 Golf Channel 2-5 p.m. Final Round

PURSE

The total purse for the 3rd U.S. Senior Women’s Open is $1 million. The winner will receive approximately $180,000.

TICKETS

Tickets for the 2021 U.S. Senior Women’s Open are available for purchase at usseniorwomensopen.com. Daily grounds tickets are available for $20. All juniors age 18 and under receive complimentary admission.

2018 INAUGURAL CHAMPIONSHIP

The USGA announced the establishment of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open on Feb. 6, 2015. The addition of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open increased the number of national championships conducted annually by the USGA to 14. In 2018, World Golf Hall of Famer Laura Davies, of England, rolled to a 10-stroke victory over Juli Inkster in the inaugural U.S. Senior Women’s Open Championship at historic Chicago Golf Club.

2019 CHAMPIONSHIP

Helen Alfredsson, of Sweden, carded a final-round 72 to post a two-stroke victory over Juli Inkster and Trish Johnson at Pine Needles Lodge & Golf Resort in Southern Pines, N.C.

WHAT THE CHAMPION RECEIVES

The winner of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open receives a championship exemption for the next 10 years or through age 65 (whichever yields the higher number of exemptions), a gold medal and custody of the U.S. Senior Women’s Open Trophy for one year.

CHAMPIONSHIP TROPHY

The USGA’s fourth Open championship was announced in 2015 in recognition of the growth of women’s golf and the increasing number of worthy age-eligible competitors from around the world. Made of sterling silver, the trophy celebrates the accomplishments of its competitors as well as the opportunity this championship represents. Its design elements include olive leaves, which symbolize intergenerational inspiration; the USGA seal, marking the organization’s longstanding commitment to the game of golf; a pineapple crown, signifying that the championship is open to all; and round beads encircling the base that denote femininity and honor the significant role women have played in the game’s history. Designed and produced by Nicholas Winton, Ltd., of Cheshire, England, the trophy stands 22 inches tall, is 12 inches from handle to handle and weighs 13 pounds, making it the heaviest of the four USGA Open championship trophies.

USGA CHAMPIONSHIPS AT BROOKLAWN COUNTRY CLUB

1974 U.S. Junior Amateur (David Nevatt)

1979 U.S. Women’s Open (Jerilyn Britz)

1987 U.S. Senior Open (Gary Player)

2003 U.S. Girls’ Junior (Sukjin-Lee Wuesthoff)

2021 U.S. Senior Women’s Open

USGA CHAMPIONSHIPS IN CONNECTICUT

The 2021 U.S. Senior Women’s Open will be the 14th USGA championship contested in Connecticut and the state’s first USGA championship since the 2008 U.S. Girls’ Junior, which was won by Lexi Thompson at Hartford Golf Club in West Hartford.

List of Previous USGA Championships Held in Connecticut

1939 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Wee Burn Country Club, Darien (Betty Jameson)

1952 U.S. Junior Amateur, Yale University Golf Course, New Haven (Donald M. Bisplinghoff)

1958 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Wee Burn Country Club, Darien (Anne Quast)

1958 U.S. Girls’ Junior, Greenwich Country Club (Judy Eller)

1970 U.S. Women’s Amateur, Wee Burn Country Club, Darien (Martha Wilkinson)

1974 U.S. Junior Amateur, Brooklawn Country Club, Fairfield (David Nevatt)

1979 U.S. Women’s Open, Brooklawn Country Club, Fairfield (Jerilyn Britz)

1987 U.S. Senior Open, Brooklawn Country Club, Fairfield (Gary Player)

1988 U.S. Junior Amateur, Yale University Golf Course, New Haven (Jason Widener)

1996 U.S. Mid-Amateur, Hartford Golf Club, West Hartford (John “Spider” Miller)

2002 U.S. Mid-Amateur, The Stanwich Club, Greenwich (George Zahringer)

2003 U.S. Girls’ Junior, Brooklawn Country Club, Fairfield (Sukjin-Lee Wuesthoff)

2008 U.S. Girls’ Junior, Hartford Golf Club, West Hartford (Lexi Thompson)

MOST USGA CHAMPIONSHIPS HOSTED BY VENUES IN CONNECTICUT

5 – Brooklawn Country Club, Fairfield

3 – Wee Burn Country Club, Darien

2 – Hartford Golf Club, West Hartford

2 – Yale University Golf Course, New Haven

