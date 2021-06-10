Motocaddy Launches 2021 Product Range, Including Award-Winning Carts

Now, golfers across the United States have the opportunity to purchase from Motocaddy’s 2021 product range, including an array of award-winning electric and push carts that are reliable and feature cutting- edge technology. The range of products include models such as the hands free M7 Remote, the M5 GPS DHC electric caddy, and the popular M1 DHC. In addition, golfers can purchase matching golf bags!

Learn more about some of the products included here:

M7 REMOTE – The M7 REMOTE has been awarded ‘Most Wanted Electric Cart’ for the last two

years by MyGolfSpy. It features an ergonomic handset that can be recharged even while playing.

Not to mention, if you need to charge your phone on the course you can utilize the USB charging

port. With the remote-control handset, golfers can move the cart in all four directions, or switch

smoothly from remote to manual mode.

M5 GPS DHC – The M5 GPS DHC is known as ‘the world’s most intelligent electric caddy’ and

incorporates a fully integrated GPS system through a responsive touchscreen display. The ‘Smart

Cart’ provides golfers with fast and accurate access to golf course mapping across the world. Not

to mention, you can receive notifications on your iPhone or Android direct to the screen.

Further, the M5 GPS DHC offers Adjustable Distance Control of up to 60 yards as well as the

EASILOCK™ bag-to-caddy connection system.

M1 DHC – The M1 DHC is quick and easy to fold and is the simplest-to-use compact caddy with a

car trunk friendly design for optimum storage. The M1 DHC includes a ton of game-enhancing

features, including an eye-catching anti-glare LCD screen, nine speed settings, Adjustable

Distance Control of up to 45 yards, speed indicator, battery meter, as well as a USB. Charging

port and more.

CUBE – For the first time ever, the award-winning CUBE compact model, which is extremely

popular in the UK, is available in the U.S. It is the brand’s