Hazelton Golf Club is one of the finest public golf courses in the Massachusetts / Rhode Island area. Whether you are looking for a round with friends, a home for your league, or the perfect place to host your tournament, Hazelton Golf Club, has years of experience for all your golfing needs.

The History and Revival

In 1959, world-famous golf architect Geoffrey Cornish created a championship golf course in Rehoboth Massachusetts. It was named Sun Valley, a course that was easy to walk, with fairways surrounded by gigantic weeping willow trees. For decades Sun Valley became a favorite for local golfers.

Unfortunately, violent storms toppled the trees and weeds started growing in the course. The clubhouse was crumbling, and the course closed. However, a frequent golfer at Sun Valley wanted to bring the classic Cornish course back to life.

Joe Moniz, a local businessman and entrepreneur, purchased Sun Valley in 2015. “I have such fond memories of the old Sun Valley, that I decided to make a significant investment and bring back the old glory days. I wanted to provide a great course for the area public golfer which I had enjoyed playing with all of my friends for many years.”

Joe consulted with an architect who had worked with Cornish. and, under his expert guidance has rebuilt a classic course that is now available to the golfing public. But he made significant improvements over the old golf course. Joe named the course Hazelton Golf Club.

Features and Amenities

Hazelton is suitable for the novice golfer, or the accomplished player. The six sets of tees make the course playable and enjoyable for all. The greens have been rebuilt and seeded with a newly developed form of bent grass seeds. There is also a new irrigation system to water the greens and fairways.

If you need to warm up before you tee off, a new practice range has been constructed next to the parking lot. After your round, enjoy your favorite beverage at the glistening marble-topped bar and enjoy some food from their extensive menu.

Charity and Events

Hazelton has hosted a number of outings for charitable organizations. If you book your outing at Hazelton, we will take care of everything. Golf, golf carts, food and contests will be provided for the players.

Call today and ask for details on how we can provide a great day of golf and provide a donation to your charity.

Visit our website at www.hazeltongolfclub.com



