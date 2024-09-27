Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead Los Cabos

Los Cabos, Mexico, Originated centuries ago by pre-Hispanic cultures, Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, celebrates the departed in a joyful way. Present-day rituals, which are a combination of pre-Hispanic religious rites and Christian feasts, take place on November 1 and 2—All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day on the Christian calendar.

In Los Cabos and Mazatlán, Pueblo Bonito Resorts have scheduled themed meals and other celebratory events at several of its properties.

LOS CABOS

In Los Cabos, LaFrida Restaurant at Pueblo Bonito Sunset Beach Golf & Spa Resort will honor Dia de Los Muertos with special devotion. This year, Chef Anaisa Guevara, recently named “Best New Chef 2024” by Forbes magazine, will orchestrate a vibrant evening accented by traditional themes, from marigold flowers and sugar skulls to gastronomy that pays tribute to legendary artist Frida Kahlo, the restaurant’s namesake.

Because part of remembering departed loved ones is to honor them through their favorite dishes, typical Mexican food will be served at Sunset Beach. Also featured will be a folkloric dance show accompanied by a stunning parade of catrines (a well-dressed male dandy) and catrinas (a female Day of the Dead character) to the sound of “La Llorona.” At altars overlooking the sea, guests can appreciate every detail and be part of the Day of the Dead traditions. Live mariachi music and alebrijes (colorful, fantastical Mexican folk-art creatures thought to be spirit guides) will round out the festivities.

The altars—known as ofrendas—are adorned with offerings of food, refreshments, and candles for the departed intended to welcome back spirits to the realm of the living. Flowers (especially marigolds) and monarch butterflies are common symbols; orange and purple are typical colors.

“Welome to Mictlan,” a festive fusion of pre-Hispanic cultures, will be held for the third time at Pueblo Bonito Pacifica Golf & Spa Resort. In addition to a blessing ceremony for the property and guests, local artisans will display their crafts. The event’s centerpiece will be a great altar of the dead made by the team at Pueblo Bonito. The festivities will culminate in a parade of alebrijes, a Mexican buffet on the beach, and live music.

At Pueblo Bonito Montecristo Estates, a three-course dinner comprised of beloved dishes utilizing Mexican ingredients will be served, including amaranth seeds, pumpkin seeds, mashed sweet potato, and a traditional Mexican dessert accompanied by a special Day of the Dead drink based on cempasúchil (marigold) flowers. Live musical accompaniment will be provided by Luna Itzel.

Pueblo Bonito Rose, a resort hotel fronting Medano Beach in Cabo San Lucas, has a pair of events planned. At Sunsets & Sushi Bar, its esplanade featuring a spectacular view of the bay and Cabo’s iconic sea arch, diners will be serenaded by Mexican music. In Rose’s Mare Nostrum Restaurant, a traditional Mexican buffet will be available to guests, who will be able to review several altars and choose their favorites.

During the first week of November on Medano Beach, a tasting of pan de muerto from neighboring beachfront hotels will be offered along with traditional staples such as tepache, a fermented beverage made from the peel and rind of pineapples; and a Mexican dish called atole, a thin warm porridge made from corn flour sweetened with cane sugar and flavored with cinnamon and vanilla. Decorated altars will also be built along the beach.

MAZATLÁN

In Mazatlán, at Pueblo Bonito Emerald Bay, a Mexican party is planned with a piñata for children, pyrotechnics, plus a welcome cocktail and Mexican buffet. In La Cordeliere, the resort’s signature restaurant, a distinctive altar of the dead will personify great Mexican personalities. Live music will be provide by a guitarist. Emerald Bay’s team will be artfully dressed as catrines and catrinas.

Pueblo Bonito Mazatlán Beach Resort, the hospitality company’s original property, will feature a great altar of the dead at Las Palomas restaurant. The event will include a buffet of Mexican snacks, pan de muerto (bread of the dead), and chocolate.

Finally, Casa 46, situated in a historic quarter of Mazatlán, is a gourmet restaurant that offers a sophisticated interpretation of regional Mexican cuisine. In addition to the traditional menu, diners can experience exceptional dishes from each of the Mexican states where the Day of the Dead is celebrated with great affection. Exquisite catrina costumes and a great altar of the dead will be on view.

