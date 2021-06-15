Not only is Jack Nicklaus the most decorated major champion in golf history, he has amassed a global golf course design portfolio that is among the world’s most prestigious as well. He began as a consultant to Pete Dye at Harbour Town, and soon enough was out on his own. Nicklaus and his peers Arnold Palmer and Gary Player each spread the game globally with their play, also creating their own golf business empires that included golf course design around the world.

If you travel much for golf, you’ve encountered a Nicklaus design, whether it’s in Myrtle Beach, Las Vegas or Cabo San Lucas. His firm has courses in 40 states and 45 countries. His company is far from done, as they’ll reveal American Dunes, a military-inspired course in southwest Michigan that will benefit the Folds of Honor, this summer.

Jack’s designs that are fixtures on the PGA Tour schedule get a lot of exposure and notoriety. His design at Concession in the recent WGC caused some big numbers from flummoxed pros. Other longstanding venues like Muirfield Village in Ohio are lauded as being among the schedule’s purest tests.

But his courses that make your TV screen or top 100 ranking only scratch the surface. We thought we’d find out which of his designs are the most popular according to our review community. We’ve received over 22,000 reviews of his portfolio’s courses around the world.

I’m fairly certain of my favorite Nicklaus course. It’s in the Dominican Republic at Punta Espada. And I’m not alone. Those of you who have made the trip to Cap Cana savored the scenic and exciting layout yourselves. I also really like his layout at Pronghorn that blends nicely into the Central Oregon’s rugged high desert.

Check out our full top 10 courses based on the best value courses you can play worldwide designed by the Golden Bear / Jack Nicklaus. https://www.owlsnestresort.com

A Jack Nicklaus experience typically comes with a high premium, and a green fee under $100 is rare. But these 10 courses received strong value marks from our community:

Achasta Golf Club

Dahlonega, Ga.

Green fees: $68-83

Old Works Golf Course

Anaconda, Mont.

Green fees: $44-89

The Bull at Pinehurst Farms

Sheboygan Falls, Wis.

Green fees: $89-135

Nicklaus Course at Pinehills Golf Club

Plymouth, Mass.

Green fees: $130-150

Killeen Castle Golf Resort

Co. Meath, Ireland

Green fees: €50-80

Owl’s Nest Golf Club

Thornton, N.H.

Green fees: $67-104

Grand Bear Golf Course

Saucier, Miss.

Green fees: $85-105

Great Bear Golf Club

Stroudsburg, Pa.

Green fees: $55-89

Highlands at Grand Geneva

Lake Geneva, Wisc.

Green fees: $75-90

Aston Oaks Golf Club

North Bend, Ohio

Green fees: $49-65