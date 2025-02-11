By Danny and Alice Scott

As the golf world turned its attention to the Pebble Beach Open, followed by the always exciting WM Phoenix Open, a more somber, yet inspiring gathering took place in Tucson at La Paloma Country Club. Media Day for the Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences PGA Tour Champions Tournament began with a very emotional press conference featuring panelists Joe Durant – Defending Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences Champion, Jerry Kelly – PGA TOUR Champions golfer and Cologuard Ambassador, Bryan Goettel – Exact Sciences/Cologuard Representative, and Aaron Crowley – 2025 Cologuard Classic Tournament Chairman and Tucson Conquistador.

Cancer Awareness

The panel shared how the event blends the spirit of competitive golf with the mission of developing awareness for colorectal cancer, the second leading cause of cancer deaths. Scientific evidence shows that early detection can save millions of lives with a Cologuard test. As a Cologuard ambassador who lost his best friend and several more to colorectal cancer, Jerry said, “Our job is to get more people tested early. It is so treatable if caught. Our goal is for everyone who has Colorectal cancer to be a stage one survivor.”

The Tucson Conquistadors’ event has raised millions since 2018 for youth athletics, colorectal cancer and the local food bank. This year, any $5 donation to the Southern Arizona Food Bank gets a free admission ticket to the tournament or fans may bring a nonperishable food item to the event for entrance. Also, on Friday and Saturday, music shows add to the celebration in appreciation of the military, furthering the tournament causes and fan fun factor.

Personal Stories

Cancer victims, survivors or loved ones are remembered individually by each pro wearing a blue ribbon with their name. Last year Joe Durant played for Amanda Meckstroth, a stage 4 colorectal cancer patient who encouraged him by saying she would try to watch him on every hole and hoped he would win. He said her spirit propelled him to that victory, a revelation that brought tears to all.

Joe and Jerry had their ’25 partners picked from those attending the press conference and Jerry was matched with Deysi, pronounced Daisy. He said, “That’s my mom’s name, Daisy.” Will he be spirited to the win this year? Stay tuned March 7th to 9th to find out.

It takes an army to push the cause, and Kim Adair is adamant about the charge having battled colorectal cancer herself. As a 15-year survivor, she is now the CEO of Butt Check, Inc. a nonprofit organization partnering with the tournament and is committed to publicizing and educating about early detection screening.

The Golf Course and Local Accommodations

From recognition of the cause and purpose, we advanced to recognizing the beauty of the golf course, but first, a divine lunch in the newly renovated Westin La Paloma

The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa

Mary Beth Scamands, a few months new to her Director of Sales and Marketing position was drawn to Westin La Paloma from Omni in Tempe. She led us through the stunning new lobby and Casa 71 Tequila Lounge with a humongous screen playing a member’s drone video of Tucson. The 15-minute production is mesmerizing.

Steps below is La Luz, meaning light. The poolside restaurant, in or out delivers a striking view of the Santa Catalina Mountains with attentive service from Donna and Paloma who jokes that she was hired at La Paloma for her name, no questions asked. The lovely kale salad with salmon from the menu’s field section and a prime burger with no bun energized us for the golf round at La Paloma as laughter from guests echoed off the high ceiling. Creamy walls were washed with a tinge of taupe paint we wanted to peel off and take home. From there, it’s a serene walk to the La Paloma Country Club, reserved for private members and resort guests.

La Paloma Country Club

It’s always fun to play the same course as the pros and then watch their tournament, remembering where your ball landed in comparison. There is a greater understanding of the course nuances such as the greens. La Paloma is one of Jack Nicklaus’ earlier designs and signals his proclivity for slippery slopes and angles.

The dramatic topography at La Paloma delivers panoramic views of the mountains and desert scapes while requiring serious shot making skills. Conditions are tournament ready with verdant fairways and white sand bunkers. Roadrunners and quails dart about the multiple tee boxes. While we found many birdies for the scorecard in our scramble round with David Kelly and Ryan Brown, toward the end, we were confounded by Jack’s tactics on the tricky greens.

Ryan is the Conquistador in charge of operations and showed us on Number 15 where the stands will be placed at what is called Survivor Central. There the players will see a sea of blue apparel donned by patients, caretakers, survivors and loved ones. Any birdies made on number 15 will deliver $1500 toward a survivor coming to attend next year.

La Paloma is a special place to watch the game’s greats compete and the Cologuard Classic by Exact Sciences is a celebration of life, resilience, and hope. Its impact on colorectal cancer awareness is undeniable and a cause worth fighting for. Brian broke up a bit when concluding the press panel for “not knowing if we’ll see them next year,” meaning the patients attending. None of us really know our future so let’s enjoy watching the tournament and plan a stay at Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa to play the stellar course.



