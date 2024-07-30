The Future of Electric Caddies Has Arrived

It’s tough on the ego to stop carrying or pushing your golf bag, but do you think that being bent over pushing a cart, or leaning to one side as you sling your bag over your shoulder is going to keep your body happy in the long run? Or bouncing around in a riding cart all day? Getting in and out and sitting in between shots is no way to maintain a healthy back, or your heart! Instead of wasting your energy pushing or carrying your golf clubs, finish your round strong with fresh legs and a happy back.

Introducing the future of electric caddies…the CYBERCART from Alphard Golf!

Alphard Golf, best known for its award-winning Club Booster V2 wheels that convert any standard pushcart into a remote-controlled motorized electric golf caddy, has once again taken pushcart design and innovation to the next level.

Features of the new CYBERCART

The new CYBERCART is loaded with features like an umbrella holder, cup/bottle holders, phone holder, storage net, lockable360° swivel wheel, parking brake, even a magnetic holder for your range finder or golf towel. It features a 36 Hole plug and play battery with USB-C charging port for accessories like your cell phone, a full directional remote control with LCD display, 6-axis gyroscope straight tracking technology, anti-tip bars which prevent the cart from tipping on severe slopes, downhill speed control and an electronic parking brake. Because the motors are located in the wheels, the CYBERCARTis one of the only motorized carts that can fold down into an extremely compact size and transported to and from the golf course.

The CYBERCART is Bluetooth enabled

Best of all, the CYBERCART is Bluetooth enabled for Alphard’s app and compatible with accessories like Alphard’s Sidekick and TFS (Tether Follow Sensor) which allow your motorized golf cart to follow you on the course without a remote.

Special Pre-Sale Offer Available Now

Visit www.alphardgolf.com for more information!



