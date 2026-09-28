A Unique Golfing Experience Awaits at Walt Disney World Golf

At Walt Disney World® Resort, golf is more than a welcome break between theme parks, dining, and family time. Across 63 holes, Walt Disney World Golf offers championship-caliber course design, accessibility, exceptional course conditioning, and storytelling that turns a round or two into a cherished memory.

For decades, golfers have come to play among Florida’s palms, magnolias, pines, cypress trees, and sparkling waterways. For the past 15 years, Arnold Palmer Golf Management has operated the collection, which has been extensively modernized while preserving the warm, welcoming spirit guests expect from “The Most Magical Place on Earth!”

“The result is a serious golf experience that still preserves the warmth, fun, and inclusiveness guests have come to expect here,” said Alex Forsyth, PGA, Director of Sales and Marketing.

It’s no wonder that Walt Disney World® Golf was honored as 2026 Resort Course of the Year By The National Golf Course Owners Association.

sits at the center of that evolution. A major renovation recently modernized the course’s greens and bunkering while rebuilding and rerouting holes 14 through 17. New sand features and a more contemporary visual character refresh the layout while respecting its legacy as a premier Florida championship course and former PGA Tour host from 1971 through 2012.

The redesign created Magnolia’s signature new experience: Grumpy’s Gauntlet. From the championship tees, this four-hole stretch begins with a 500-yard par 4, moves to a 600-yard par 5, continues with a water-lined par 4, and culminates in a dramatic par 3 requiring a long carry over two bodies of water to a demanding green complex.

The challenge is unapologetically serious, yet the presentation is unmistakably Disney. Grumpy warns golfers, “Mark my words… there’s trouble a-brewin’!” A Grumpy statue, on-course video moments, photo and selfie opportunities, and a dedicated merchandise collection give players a memorable way to commemorate their attempt at the Gauntlet. In fact, the pro shops are stocked with a wide selection of apparel and accessories to take home.

Many of these items are exclusive to Walt Disney World Golf Pro Shops and are unavailable through regular online retailers, other Disney stores, or elsewhere at Walt Disney World—offering golfers a distinctive memento of their day on the courses. For players who miss an item during their visit, or for those unable to visit in person, the merchandise catalog offers a mail-order option: shoppers can submit an inquiry to a merchandiser for eligible purchases of $50 or more.

“Rather than soften the test, we embraced it,” Forsyth added. “It’s a distinctly Disney-like way to turn a difficult stretch of golf into an experience guests will remember, talk about, and share.”

That identity-driven approach extends across each of courses.

Disney’s Palm Golf Course, redesigned by Arnold Palmer’s design company, introduces links-inspired elements to Central Florida: grass-faced bunkers, squared-off teeing grounds and elevated, undulating greens. It is a thoughtful, visual and strategic test that rewards golfers who enjoy creativity around the course.

is preparing to reopen on October 30 after a strategic redesign intended to preserve the course’s history while improving its long-term performance. Located among the pastel villas of Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, the course winds through an environment that feels both scenic and distinctly Central Florida.

Lake Buena Vista has long appealed to golfers seeking a traditional country-club-style experience that remains approachable without being simple. Originally designed by Joe Lee, it is known for elevated, bunkered greens, its island-green par-3 seventh hole and the Mickey Mouse-shaped bunker at No. 9. It has also welcomed both PGA and LPGA Tour competition, reinforcing its place among Orlando’s most recognizable layouts.

The recent project was led by architect Ken Baker and centers on considered refinement rather than wholesale transformation. Greens have been re-contoured, drainage has been improved, bunkering has been refined and playing surfaces have been enhanced to create firmer, cleaner and more precise conditions. The course continues to reward accurate shots while remaining welcoming to resort guests, families and higher-handicap players.

“The goal was not to alter the course’s identity but to enhance and elevate its performance while remaining true to the strategy, character, and enjoyment that have made it special for generations,” Baker said. “We all wanted to unlock even more magic within the course.”

A major investment in precision irrigation supports that goal. The new system enables the agronomy team to target water where it is most needed, particularly around greens and important playing surfaces. That approach supports healthy turf and consistent conditions while reducing water use and supporting a more responsible long-term maintenance program.

The improvements also complement the course’s longstanding relationship with its natural setting. Lake Buena Vista has been recognized as a Cooperative Wildlife Sanctuary by Audubon International, and the updated infrastructure supports the great care of the course’s waterways, environmental landscape and wildlife.

“The work that we did is rooted in stewardship,” said Bruce Gerlander, General Manager. “Protecting the personality and character that have defined Disney’s Lake Buena Vista Golf Course for more than half a century while investing in the conditions, infrastructure, and responsible resource management that will carry it forward.”

For golfers, success is simple: a memorable round on a course that feels polished, playable, and true to itself. As Baker puts it, “If players walk off the course saying they had fun and want to return, then we’ve done our job.”

Beyond the championship courses, accessibility remains essential to the Walt Disney World Golf experience.

Disney’s Oak Trail Golf Course is a walkable nine-hole layout ideal for novices, families, seniors, and guests seeking a more relaxed golf day. It is also home to FootGolf, a soccer-golf hybrid played with a soccer ball and an oversized cup, offered four afternoons each week.

Guests can also enjoy “The Greatest Green Ever Played,” an expanded 18-hole putting course available at no charge. The course honors amateur Francis Ouimet’s historic 1913 U.S. Open victory and the Disney film The Greatest Game Ever Played. It offers a fun, no-pressure introduction to golf for anyone who wants to participate, regardless of experience.

Golf Instruction and Rental Equipment are always available, while Junior Camps and Clinics are held by our PGA Professionals in the fall and other select times of the year.

From Magnolia’s championship challenge and Grumpy’s Gauntlet to Palm’s links-inspired design, Lake Buena Vista’s renewed classic character and Oak Trail’s inclusive activities, Walt Disney World Golf offers a distinct reason to play for every visitor.

It is not simply golf during a Disney vacation. It is a golf vacation with Disney magic built in—at the Happiest Place on Turf.

Book your tee time in advance of your next trip to Orlando by visiting golfwdw.com