The Long and Winding Road that inspired Sir Paul McCartney’s song leads to

Machrihanish on the peninsula of Kintyre, the most southwest area of Scotland. It is ultra scenic, passing Loch Lomond and Trossachs National Park with steep wooded mountains casting shadows down to harbor villages with quaint cafes, shops, pubs, and Royal mail offices.

David McLay Kidd’s Connection with Machrihanish

David McLay Kidd whom we met kilted up at Tetherow in Bend, Oregon, grew up spending summers in Machrihanish, caddying for his dad and granddad on the original Old Tom Morris course. That course is famous for its opening hole along the beach and the tranquil links throughout.

Machrihanish Dunes: A Course Designed by David McLay Kidd

In 2007 Kidd returned to design a new course around the bend in the bay, with living memories of hiding in the steep dunes as a child. Machrihanish Dunes, Mach Dunes for short, is uniquely laid out preserving all the natural habitat on 275 beach front acres. Only 7 of those acres were disturbed, mainly for installing tee boxes and greens. This results in a serious walk over very bumpy sheep hills. Sheep were in fact grazing on the practice green when we arrived.

About the Clubhouse and Staff

It feels so remote, with a modest clubhouse that you may wonder upon arrival, if it is the right place. Lorna was reassuring on the destination and happy to greet us early. She makes the best bacon roll for breakfast with freshly brewed coffee, sharing a cheery tale or two. A couple of members gave us their lowdown and when we crossed paths after 6, they asked, “How did you like hole 5?” We liked them all but wished for a replay after each, with a bit more knowledge.

Course Information and Layout

Course info is graphically displayed in detail for each hole in the yardage book with accurate distances. It also includes a compelling review and history by Anthony Pioppi and a welcome from the architect. Pro’s tips advise on “brave lines” and best spots to land, but it is tricky in real life because even when you give it your best shot, there’s no telling how it might ricochet between fairway moguls, perhaps into nature’s hidden crannies or dense grass.

Machrihanish Dunes: A Family Friendly Course

A young boy with his grandad walked along the edge of the course, body board in hand. Surfs up!Mach Dunes is a swell course with greens that undulate to mimic the swelling sea waves, and with fairways that are prone to swelling as well. Fear not, as the ocean sounds and views deliver solace after any errant events. Flowers fulfill the same purpose, popping up in June, notably the happy faced johnny jump ups.

Unique Highlights of the Course

Holes have minimalist placards with names giving a hint to the experience. Our favorite is number 17, “Rest and be thankful.” There is a bench strategically positioned, facing the sea, to do just that.

David Kidd’s Advice

As David Kidd says in the yardage book, “If you expect to play a modern course with tight fairways and perfect lies you made a wrong turn. If instead you want to play against Mother Nature herself and revel in the natural beauty, rarity and uniqueness of this place then tee it up and enjoy.” We say, if you like Lahinch in Ireland, you’ll love Mach Dunes in Scotland.

About Ownership and Accommodation Packages

Machrihanish Dunes is owned by Southworth with stay and play packages at The Royal Hotel in Campbeltown, a few miles away on the harbor and Ugadale Hotel and Cottages, across from the ocean and the original Machrihanish Course. Visit Machrihanish Dunes for more information.



