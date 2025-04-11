Three of Mallorca’s leading championship golf courses, two luxury hotels and a wealth of leisure and wellness facilities, come together under new integrated golf resort brand.

Mallorca, Spain Arabella Golf Resort Mallorca, the award-winning 63-hole European Tour Destination, proudly announces the launch of its new business and brand identity, redefining luxury golf experiences on the Mediterranean island.

With a renewed commitment to excellence, sustainability, and world-class hospitality, the resort – home to the prestigious Son Muntaner, Son Vida and Son Quint 18-hole championship golf courses – aims to set new standards for golf tourism in Mallorca.

This transformation marks an exciting new chapter, reinforcing Arabella Golf Resort Mallorca’s position as a premier destination for golf aficionados, golf groups and families and ‘Your Mediterranean Home for Golf’.

Perfectly suited for discerning international travellers seeking world-class golf, luxury hospitality, and unparalleled relaxation, this tournament-hosting resort is set in an unrivalled location just minutes from Palma’s International Airport.

Arabella Golf Resort Mallorca: Championship Golf Courses

With 54 holes of championship golf spread across its three tournament-hosting courses, Arabella Golf Resort Mallorca offers an exceptional playing experience for golfers of all skill levels.

Son Muntaner presents a true championship challenge, having hosted the Mallorca Golf Open 2022 and Mallorca Ladies Open 2023. Whereas Son Vida Golf, the oldest course in Mallorca, carries a storied history, including the 1990 Open de Baleares, won by golf legend Seve Ballesteros. The third layout, Golf Son Quint, provides a contemporary, resort-style course with open fairways and scenic beauty.

For families and beginners, 9-hole Palma Pitch & Putt, located near the resort’s hotels, is a fun and social golf experience, ideal for newcomers to the game.

Arabella Golf Resort Mallorca: Luxury Hotels

Arabella Golf Resort Mallorca extends beyond its renowned courses to offer an unparalleled world of leisure and indulgence. Guests can enjoy two prestigious luxury hotels, the elegant Castillo Hotel Son Vida and the welcoming Sheraton Mallorca Arabella Golf Hotel.

Castillo Hotel Son Vida is a 5-star retreat exuding timeless elegance and perched atop a breathtaking hillside in one of Palma’s most prestigious neighbourhoods. This historic haven is a favoured destination for royalty, celebrities, and VIPs, and offers exclusive grounds, plus the renowned Castillo Hotel Son Vida Spa.

The Sheraton Mallorca Arabella Golf Hotel is the top choice for golf enthusiasts and active families. This 93-room hotel blends contemporary luxury with a relaxed, home-from-home ambiance. Along with golf on its doorstep, guests can enjoy cycling, tennis, volleyball, and poolside relaxation with the family.

Commenting on the launch, Arabella Golf Mallorca Resort CEO, Francisco Vila, said: “Our new identity signals the beginning of a new era for golf and luxury hospitality in Mallorca. By uniting our three award-winning championship courses and two prestigious hotels under one brand, we are enhancing our commitment to excellence, sustainability, and unforgettable guest experiences. This new, integrated resort brand will set a new benchmark for international golf tourism in Europe, and we are proud to welcome guests to discover its unique charm.”

While the resort offers an exclusive and relaxing escape from modern life, it remains just minutes from Palma’s vibrant cultural scene, luxury shopping, and fine dining. It is also a short car journey from Palma International Airport with direct global connectivity to cities across Europe and beyond, including the USA.

Arabella Golf Resort Mallorca: Quick Facts